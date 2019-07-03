The Truth about Europe

I had the opportunity to visit the EU Parliament in Brussels last week with a group of PPCs. We were hosted by Sir Graham Watson, former Lib Dem MEP (1994-2014), and the Friedrich Naumann Foundation. Our group heard informative talks by the EU Commission’s Director General of Trade, by the Senior Advisor to Renew Europe (former ALDE) and by the Research Director from the European Policy Centre, amongst others.

Representing a constituency which voted Leave in the EU Referendum, I thought it would be useful to post some of the information sources on the workings of the EU. So much of the 2016 Referendum was shrouded in hearsay and untruths, here are the facts.

There is a great resource online, “What the EU does for me” which has information on EU projects in your area, briefings on EU policies, and a large section on how the EU affects various aspects of daily life. This website is a great place to start.

An issue which came up several times in our discussions was how to combat fake news. There are several websites which tackle the myriad untruths:

And here is a download of the June 2019 report on the EU’s action to fight fake news.

The ‘EU Citizenship Portal’ contains information about people’s rights and how to get involved in EU policy making. The ‘Have Your Say’ portal on the Europa website is for citizens and stakeholders to send their concerns and interests directly to policy-makers and decision makers.

European Citizens’ Initiatives (petitions) allow citizens to initiate legislation themselves, such as was the case with the Right2Water citizens’ initiative. The European Commission responds to all citizen correspondence it receives, in the language of the citizen contacting them.

We all know that in campaigning, emotional appeal works better than facts and figures. So for stories on how the EU makes a difference in people’s lives, check out the #EUandME campaign which includes short films highlighting European values and experiences.

The press releases and fact sheets of the European Commission are published in a searchable database. It can be found here. The policies, information and services supported by the European Commission are found here.

The Commission organises townhall-style debates across all Member States, more info here. I participated in one of these debates in Worcestershire back in 2016 after the referendum. It was held in a packed pub, and there was a lively discussion about the pros and cons of Europe, mostly centring on trade and border issues.

There is information on the various EU trade agreements here, with UK specific fact sheets and infographics. For example, “EU-Japan trade in your town” website has a map which shows where businesses are benefiting from the EU-Japan trade agreement, with a link at the bottom of the page for more info on UK trade with Japan. There is similar information for CETA, the EU-Canada trade agreement, with a helpful document showing UK benefits.

As a UK taxpayer, if you wish to contact your representative to the EU Commission, or find out more about what the EU does for the UK, you can look here for info. There is also the EU Parliament office in the UK with details here. The EU has information centres across the UK, with further information on the Europe Direct UK website.

Happy reading!

* Kirsten Johnson is the PPC for North Devon and Day Editor of Lib Dem Voice.