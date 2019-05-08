Mark Valladares

8 May 2019 – today’s press releases (or not, as the case may be)

By | Wed 8th May 2019 - 11:00 pm

Given that this column has been somewhat erratic of late, there was a danger that you might have thought, “Ah, Mark’s forgotten to do this again.”. But I haven’t. I understand that the Press Team have been pretty busy today, but that hasn’t manifested itself in a press release.

However, we do have one story that might be of interest to you given what’s coming up…

The ALDE Party has rather subverted the contest to be the President of the European Commission, the so-called Spitzenkandidate process, by announcing a team of prominent European liberals, rather than just one person, to lead the Europe-wide campaign. The ALDE “Team Europe” consists of Nicola Beer, the lead European Parliamentary candidate from the FDP, Luis Garicano, the Ciudadanos (Spain) lead candidate, Emma Bonino, legendary Italian liberal, Katalin Cseh, from Momentum Hungary, Margrethe Vestager, currently the EU Commissioner for Competition, Violeta Bulc, the EU Commissioner for Transport, and Guy Verhofstadt, Leader of the ALDE Group in the European Parliament.

Team Europe’s Vestager to join Eurovision Debate

On 15 May, Team Europe’s Margrethe Vestager will join the Eurovision Presidential Debate, held in the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium.

The debate will focus on topics relevant to Europe’s future, bringing together leading candidates of all pan-European parties.

The debate will be televised and live-streamed on the day from 20.00 onwards.

You can find more information here.

You can also join the conversation on Twitter with hashtags #TellEurope and #TeamEurope.

