8 October 2019 – today’s press releases

Davey: Brexit would mortgage our children’s future

Jane Dodds Calls for Pledge to Maintain Last-in-Town Banks

Blame for the Brexit mess sits with the Tory Govt

Davey: Brexit would mortgage our children’s future

Following reports from the IFS that a no-deal Brexit will push UK debt to the highest levels since the 1960s, Lib Dem Shadow Chancellor Ed Davey said:

This new analysis is a body blow to Boris Johnson’s election spending plans – as it shows the cost of Brexit is much higher than thought. Brexit would mortgage our children’s future, plunging Britain into the red and threatening years of new austerity. There is simply no Brexit that is good for the economy. Any deal stitched together by Johnson would condemn the UK to economic slowdown. Whilst Labour’s Brexit confusion presents no hope, the Liberal Democrats will stop Brexit and give Britain a Remain boost.

Jane Dodds Calls for Pledge to Maintain Last-in-Town Banks

Following Barclays Bank’s new announcement that they will keep all remote or ‘last-in-town’ branches open for at least the next two years, Jane Dodds MP is calling for other banks to pledge to do the same.

Barclays commitment applies to branches in Brecon and Builth Wells and is part of a wider measure of moves being taken by the bank to try to ensure people in rural or isolated areas can continue to access banking facilities.

Other parts of the announcement include a commitment to exploring shared bank branches to restore services to communities, a scheme to allow customers to get cashback from local retailers without having to make a purchase and continued access to services through Post Office facilities.

Commenting on this announcement Jane Dodds, Member of Parliament for Brecon and Radnorshire, said:

I welcome Barclays latest announcement, which represents a big win for our area. I hope this marks a turning point in the fight to save our local banking services. We know how vital access to banking is, especially in rural areas, so I am glad that facilities in Brecon and Builth are now protected for the next few years. But the fight is not yet won, and we cannot be complacent. I will be writing to other banks to ask them to pledge to maintain their last branches in our communities, as well as explore ways to work together to restore services to places which have lost their local bank branches.

Blame for the Brexit mess sits with the Tory Govt

Responding to reports of Angela Merkel’s reaction to the PM’s proposed Brexit deal, Liberal Democrat Shadow Foreign Secretary, Chuka Umunna said: