Paul Walter

In praise of Marcus Ball – doughty fighter against the £350 million red bus lie

By | Wed 9th October 2019 - 9:38 am


Marcus Ball has announced that he can no longer move forward with his legal fight to hold Boris Johnson responsible for his “£350 million a week” red bus statement.

High court judges threw the case out in June after Johnson challenged a summons to attend court on three claims of misconduct in public office. However, Marcus Ball had continued fighting in the hope of taking the case to the Supreme Court.

Last weekend, news came from the legal fraternity that this would not be possible.

This young man has put up an extraordinary fight over the last three and a half years, working at below the national minimum wage per hour.

Goodness knows, there are many roads to riches in the legal profession.

But Marcus Ball took the road of integrity and selflessness, and devoted his life for 3.5 years – one might say he put his life on the line – to fight for truthfulness.

What has been particularly noticeable is that Marcus’s fight has not been political. He has specifically been fighting against public servants telling untruths in public office. It just so happened that the £350 million claim provided the clearest case to pursue. You can read Marcus Ball explaining the rationale behind his campaign here on his blog.

I have myself contributed to Marcus’s campaign. I am delighted by every penny I gave him through crowd funding. I do not begrudge a single penny I gave his campaign.

He now faces bankruptcy.

Well, he deserves a great future in the legal profession, if you ask me.

It is extremely unusual to come across such selfless motives, gritty determination and passion for the truth.

This country needs more Marcus Balls!

I salute him!

I believe we all should.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

