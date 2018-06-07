82% back increase in taxes to fund NHS

Several NHS stories have caught my eye over the past week, and I wanted to bring them together into a blog that emphasises, yet again, that our NHS needs funding, and needs it soon. I have a heightened awareness now, having travelled the length and breadth of North Devon over recent weeks and seen the lack of provision in the communities there, with the nearest hospital for some being an hour away – and the nearest hospital for many non-urgent appointments being two hours away.

The NHS matters to all of us and needs sorting. We as Lib Dems are proposing a 1p rise in income tax to fund health and social care services. A poll announced yesterday in the Mirror shows that 82% of the population would back a 1p rise in National Insurance to fund the NHS. In answer to the question, “Would you be willing to change your vote in favour of a party who pledged additional NHS funding?” 18% of the respondents said ‘definitely’ and 33% said ‘probably’.

We set out our plan to put 1p on income tax in our 2017 manifesto. Our plan includes an eventual restructuring of National Insurance contributions with ring-fenced money for Health and Social Care. It is party policy that the NHS needs funding and taxes will have to be raised to do it. In the ComRes Mirror poll, almost an equal number of Tory (81%) and Labour (86%) voters agree.

This ComRes poll follows on the Institute for Fiscal Studies and Health Foundation joint report released two weeks ago showing that

Just to keep the NHS providing the level of service it does today will require us to increase spending by an average 3.3% a year for the next 15 years – with slightly bigger increases in the short run to address immediate funding problems.

I was asked in hustings last week in North Devon how much we should increase our spending on the NHS in relation to GDP. I didn’t know the answer, but now I do. We currently spend 7.3% of our national income on health, and this would increase to 9.9% by 2033–34 if taxes were raised as the IFS suggests are needed. If you also include increased spending needed for social care, this would in combination be around a 3% rise of GDP from what we currently spend.

At the same time, pressures on social care spending are increasing and, if we continue with something like the current funding arrangements, adult social care spending is likely to have to rise by 3.9% a year over the next 15 years taking an extra 0.4% of national income, relative to today.

Just in comparison, you can find a chart published by the OECD with other countries’ spending on health here. Germany, for example, spent 11.3% of GDP on health in 2016.

With increased pressure on the NHS and social care services from an ageing population, increased demand for chronic care services, and the rising costs of drugs, funding must be found. As a parent with three children, we have used a wide range of NHS services and are very grateful for the expertise offered when we’ve needed it. We all use the NHS, we all rely on the NHS, and people are now willing to have taxes increased to pay for it.

* Kirsten Johnson is the PPC for North Devon and Day Editor of Lib Dem Voice.