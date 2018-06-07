82% back increase in taxes to fund NHS

Several NHS stories have caught my eye over the past week, and I wanted to bring them together into a blog that emphasises, yet again, that our NHS needs funding, and needs it soon. I have a heightened awareness now, having travelled the length and breadth of North Devon over recent weeks and seen the lack of provision in the communities there, with the nearest hospital for some being an hour away – and the nearest hospital for many non-urgent appointments being two hours away.
The NHS matters to all of us and needs sorting. We as Lib Dems are proposing a 1p rise in income tax to fund health and social care services. A poll announced yesterday in the Mirror shows that 82% of the population would back a 1p rise in National Insurance to fund the NHS. In answer to the question, “Would you be willing to change your vote in favour of a party who pledged additional NHS funding?” 18% of the respondents said ‘definitely’ and 33% said ‘probably’.
We set out our plan to put 1p on income tax in our 2017 manifesto. Our plan includes an eventual restructuring of National Insurance contributions with ring-fenced money for Health and Social Care. It is party policy that the NHS needs funding and taxes will have to be raised to do it. In the ComRes Mirror poll, almost an equal number of Tory (81%) and Labour (86%) voters agree.
This ComRes poll follows on the Institute for Fiscal Studies and Health Foundation joint report released two weeks ago showing that
Just to keep the NHS providing the level of service it does today will require us to increase spending by an average 3.3% a year for the next 15 years – with slightly bigger increases in the short run to address immediate funding problems.
I was asked in hustings last week in North Devon how much we should increase our spending on the NHS in relation to GDP. I didn’t know the answer, but now I do. We currently spend 7.3% of our national income on health, and this would increase to 9.9% by 2033–34 if taxes were raised as the IFS suggests are needed. If you also include increased spending needed for social care, this would in combination be around a 3% rise of GDP from what we currently spend.
At the same time, pressures on social care spending are increasing and, if we continue with something like the current funding arrangements, adult social care spending is likely to have to rise by 3.9% a year over the next 15 years taking an extra 0.4% of national income, relative to today.
Just in comparison, you can find a chart published by the OECD with other countries’ spending on health here. Germany, for example, spent 11.3% of GDP on health in 2016.
With increased pressure on the NHS and social care services from an ageing population, increased demand for chronic care services, and the rising costs of drugs, funding must be found. As a parent with three children, we have used a wide range of NHS services and are very grateful for the expertise offered when we’ve needed it. We all use the NHS, we all rely on the NHS, and people are now willing to have taxes increased to pay for it.
* Kirsten Johnson is the PPC for North Devon and Day Editor of Lib Dem Voice.
A 1p rise in National insurance is not a good idea. It’s not paid by pensioners who are the most important users of the NHS. A rise in income tax is much fairer.
Kirsten, the joint report notes:
“If we choose to meet these spending pressures, it is hard to see an alternative to raising taxes. A higher deficit is possible in the short run, but not permanently; it is not clear that there are large areas of public spending that could be cut to pay for more health and social care spending, and scope for significant additional charging is limited.
It looks like tax rises of at least 1.6% of national income, and up to 2.6% of national income (£34-56 billion in today’s terms) will be required by the mid 2030s for the NHS, with an additional rise of 0.4% of national income if we were to meet the pressures on social care. This would take the tax burden to historically high levels by UK standards, but not especially high by continental European standards. It is hard to see how tax rises of this scale could be implemented without increases in at least one of income tax, NICs and VAT;.”
The level of increased funding anticipated for health and social care alone is 7 to 10 times the 6 billion estimated to be raised from a 1p income tax rise. That is without considering the increased funding needed for housing, schools, policing, defense, transportation and infrastructure. So the 1p income tax rise is just the start.
Not all taxes are the same. They have different impacts on different sectors of society and on productivity/wealth creation. Mason Gaffney, (an emeritus professor of economics at the University of California) is one of the world’s foremost authorities on the way taxes impose negative effects on the individual, on communities and on the natural environment. He grades taxes according to their variable impact on a nation’s wealth and welfare
Taxes ranked according to their positive effects on production and equity (fairness)
1. Best: Land Value Tax aka Annual Ground Rent
a. at national level
b. at state or provincial level
c. at local levels
2. Pigovian taxes on pollution etc.
3. Severance taxes (on mineral extraction, etc.)
4. General Property Tax
5. Corporation Income Tax
6. Personal Income tax
7. Payroll Tax (National Insurance)
8. Excise taxes and sales taxes, Value Added Tax
To significantly increase funding for public services taxes will need to be raised in the least economically harmful way and with inter-generational equity at the forefront of our minds.
Misread the title as 82 percent increase in taxes to pay for NHS, which is probably nearer the truth than minor fiddles with income tax. Problem is that with Brexit govn revenues are going to fall anyway and if you increase income taxes then you probably throw the country into recession which in turn decreases govn revenues. Spreadsheet Phil’s fiddling whilst Rome burns is about as good as it is going to get unless you want to get really radical by bringing Norman Tebbit out of retirement!
Kirsten’s key points are the NHS matters to all of us and needs sorting and there is a public willingness to pay for it.
Japan has the oldest population in the world and the longest lifespans. They spend a similar proportion of GDP on health as does the UK. The patient accepts responsibility for 30% of medical costs while the government pays the remaining 70%. Payment for personal medical services is offered by a universal health care insurance system that provides relative equality of access, with fees set by a government committee. All residents of Japan are required by the law to have health insurance coverage. People without insurance from employers can participate in a national health insurance programme, administered by local governments. Patients are free to select physicians or facilities of their choice and cannot be denied coverage. Hospitals, by law, must be run as non-profit and be managed by physicians. For-profit corporations are not allowed to own or operate hospitals. Clinics must be owned and operated by physicians.
Medical fees are strictly regulated by the government to keep them affordable. Depending on the family income and the age of the insured, patients are responsible for paying 10%, 20%, or 30% of medical fees, with the government paying the remaining fee. Also, monthly thresholds are set for each household, again depending on income and age, and medical fees exceeding the threshold are waived or reimbursed by the government.
Uninsured patients are responsible for paying 100% of their medical fees, but fees are waived for low-income households receiving a government subsidy. Fees are also waived for homeless people brought to the hospital by ambulance.
Japan has a long-term care insurance scheme, offering social care to those aged 65+ on the basis of needs alone. The system is part-funded by compulsory premiums for all those over the age of 40, and part-funded by national and local taxation. Users are also expected to contribute a 10% co-payment towards the cost of the service. The costs are seen as affordable and the scheme is extremely popular.
The result is that older people in Japan can access a wide range of institutional and community-based services, with few of the barriers to access which exist in England. Interestingly, this requires levels of public spending on social care which are broadly similar to England’s, taking into account disability-related cash payments such as Attendance Allowance.