A bit more about Parish Councils…

Last week, I wrote in these pages about becoming a Parish Councillor as, perhaps, a stepping stone to other things, although it can be, and often is, worthwhile in itself. I then went home to my Annual Parish Council Meeting and, rather unexpectedly, became Chair. That will teach me…
On explaining a bit about my particular Parish Council, a friend noted that it seemed to be one of the common models, an anarcho-syndicalist collective, whereby someone is notional in charge (a bit like the Constitutional Peasant scene from Monty Python and the Holy Grail), as opposed to the Stalinist school of strong leaders.
There are, apparently, more than 10,000 Parish Councils, covering 30% of the country, and there are 80,000 Parish Councillors out there, spending about one billion pounds per annum.
Many Parish Councils are non-political, with elections fought without Party labels, where they are contested. That means that it can be hard to make them accountable, or to choose who might be best suited to hold office. Admittedly, much of the work of Parish Councils isn’t very political, so watching how they operate is often the best guide. Are they actively communicating what they do, are they engaging the community?
And if you are elected, or co-opted, what can you change and how? Your friend here is the National Association of Local Councils (NALC), which operates through a tier of county committees for the most part. They offer very reasonably priced training on how to be a councillor, as well as publishing a series of booklets designed to help you be effective. District Councils offer some training too, in particular in basic planning procedure, which will come in very handy.
So, what are the key areas of responsibility?
The one which is likely to cause most controversy is planning consultation. Parish Councils are statutory consultees when it comes to local planning applications. They have no power to block applications, but a well-argued objection can carry some weight, particularly where an application is not wholly in compliance with the principal authority’s Local Plan, or planning regulations generally.
They can also create their own neighbourhood plan, a document which dovetails with the wider Local Plan, and which, if passed by a local referendum, theoretically makes unplanned development less likely – this came out of the 2011 Localism Act – and offers an enhanced entitlement to a chunk of the Community Infrastructure Levy that accrues from development within the Parish.
You’ll also manage any facilities or services that your Council provides. For small Parishes, that may be very little, but for Towns and larger villages, it could be significant. My nearest Town Council manages a cinema/theatre, and is currently borrowing one million pounds to redevelop it.
That brings me to finance. Even the smallest Parish can raise its own precept, and usually does, to pay for its activities, and as councillors, you’re responsible for how it is spent. And given how close to the community you should be, that responsibility can be a heavy one.
So, there’s a bit more about Parish Councils and, over the coming months, I’ll attempt to bring more news to you from the lowest tier of local government. We’ll try to have a bit of fun along the way…
* Mark Valladares is the Chair of Creeting St Peter Parish Council, and Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.
While its in the link – you don’t need to have a parish council to set up a neighbourhood plan.
You can also get land or property of “local importance” named as assets of community value – for example local pubs – that gives them some (although not particularly strong) planning protection from redevelopment etc. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Asset_of_community_value
Parish councils were also (and I am not sure whether they still are) able to spend a small percentage of their council tax on anything that benefits the residents of the area – even if not a specific power. And under the localism act they can adopt a “general power of competence” – although not spend their council tax under it – see https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Parish_councils_in_England
In parished areas, local referendums can be held http://www.iniref.org/local-referendum.html
As I referenced in a comment to the previous article – you can get parishes set up if they don’t exist. This was relatively recently restored to London (there is currently one in London) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_civil_parishes_in_Greater_London
Outside of Parish councils, there are ways to get involved in local “democracy” and um.. community politics and improve it:
Some areas have neighbourhood forums (with no formal powers) – if these exist there is the opportunity for Lib Dems to get involved and “shake them up” – in some areas they technically exist but don’t actually function – get them rejuvenated ! They may have a chair and an organising committee which may be elected at the annual meeting of the neighbourhood forum.
Some areas have area committees where the district councils etc. have devolved some of its budget to a committee of its elected ward councillors. Lib Dem run Eastliegh is one such council – https://www.eastleigh.gov.uk/council/your-local-area. Something people may want to campaign for in their area.
Its worth looking at the governance and public involvement procedures for council(s) in your areas – I believe all principal councils have to debate a petition brought by a certain percentage of electors, the public may be able to suggest subjects looked at by scrutiny committees. And (I think all?) principal councils allow the public to “make deputations” i.e. speak on items on its agenda, , and ask questions.
Councils may have local bodies that they can nominate people to – a large number of these have to be elected councillors but some are not (normally decided at the beginning of the municipal year).
There are also quite a number of NHS/health bodies people can get involved in.
Borough, County and District Councils have their council tax raising pwoers capped by central government but parish/town councils don’t.
Consequently, some higher level councils are devolving activities to parish/town councils who can raise their precept accordingly to absorb the extra spending and saving some spending by the higher level council.