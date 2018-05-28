A bit more about Parish Councils…

Last week, I wrote in these pages about becoming a Parish Councillor as, perhaps, a stepping stone to other things, although it can be, and often is, worthwhile in itself. I then went home to my Annual Parish Council Meeting and, rather unexpectedly, became Chair. That will teach me…

On explaining a bit about my particular Parish Council, a friend noted that it seemed to be one of the common models, an anarcho-syndicalist collective, whereby someone is notional in charge (a bit like the Constitutional Peasant scene from Monty Python and the Holy Grail), as opposed to the Stalinist school of strong leaders.

There are, apparently, more than 10,000 Parish Councils, covering 30% of the country, and there are 80,000 Parish Councillors out there, spending about one billion pounds per annum.

Many Parish Councils are non-political, with elections fought without Party labels, where they are contested. That means that it can be hard to make them accountable, or to choose who might be best suited to hold office. Admittedly, much of the work of Parish Councils isn’t very political, so watching how they operate is often the best guide. Are they actively communicating what they do, are they engaging the community?

And if you are elected, or co-opted, what can you change and how? Your friend here is the National Association of Local Councils (NALC), which operates through a tier of county committees for the most part. They offer very reasonably priced training on how to be a councillor, as well as publishing a series of booklets designed to help you be effective. District Councils offer some training too, in particular in basic planning procedure, which will come in very handy.

So, what are the key areas of responsibility?

The one which is likely to cause most controversy is planning consultation. Parish Councils are statutory consultees when it comes to local planning applications. They have no power to block applications, but a well-argued objection can carry some weight, particularly where an application is not wholly in compliance with the principal authority’s Local Plan, or planning regulations generally.

They can also create their own neighbourhood plan, a document which dovetails with the wider Local Plan, and which, if passed by a local referendum, theoretically makes unplanned development less likely – this came out of the 2011 Localism Act – and offers an enhanced entitlement to a chunk of the Community Infrastructure Levy that accrues from development within the Parish.

You’ll also manage any facilities or services that your Council provides. For small Parishes, that may be very little, but for Towns and larger villages, it could be significant. My nearest Town Council manages a cinema/theatre, and is currently borrowing one million pounds to redevelop it.

That brings me to finance. Even the smallest Parish can raise its own precept, and usually does, to pay for its activities, and as councillors, you’re responsible for how it is spent. And given how close to the community you should be, that responsibility can be a heavy one.

So, there’s a bit more about Parish Councils and, over the coming months, I’ll attempt to bring more news to you from the lowest tier of local government. We’ll try to have a bit of fun along the way…

* Mark Valladares is the Chair of Creeting St Peter Parish Council, and Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.