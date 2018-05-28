“Let’s take back control of our money and fund the NHS instead”

Sounds familiar? Time to make some sense of this slogan.

As shown here before, Brexit has already, and, if carried through, will continue to inflict massive economic damage to UK household incomes, tax revenues, and public spending potential.

According to the Bank of England, the British GDP is already £20 billion smaller than it would have been after a remain-vote. This is consistent with the 0.5% GDP growth underperformance of the UK compared to the G7 since 2016 (1% of GDP is equivalent to £20 billion). Given the UK’s previous position at the top of the G7 growth ranking, the FDI collapse and the currency devaluation-induced loss of consumer spending caused by the leave vote are the evident culprits. This also means that this underperformance is set to continue and compound by around £10 billion per annum as long as investor confidence and household incomes remain depressed, i.e. until at least 2021, the earliest possible year in which businesses and consumers can decide based on a ratified new UK-EU commercial relationship. Until then, a total of £50 billion of GDP (or £2,250 per household applying the Bank of England’s ratio) will have been lost. Taking back control? Of what?

As we know from the Government’s own impact assessment, a Canada-style FTA with the EU as well as various new trade deals with the most important non-EU countries will result in another 5% GDP shortfall (£100 billion in today’s money) over the following fifteen years.

Already today, in 2018, 40% (the UK’s average public sector share of GDP) of the £20 billion GDP lost would be sufficient to pay the UK’s real net EU contribution. In other words: a remain vote would have perpetually self-financed the UK’s EU membership fee after just two years. 2019 would have been the first year in which EU membership would produce a cash surplus, which would continue to grow thereafter.

Consequently, aborting Brexit would make the £40 billion earmarked for the divorce payment available for the NHS. Add to that the billions wasted on Brexit preparation, e.g. customs officers, lorry parks, IT systems, agency replication, the anyhow incapable Davis and Fox departments, not to forget the Boris jet and the Brexit yacht, etc., and you quickly have the £2,000 per household together requested by the Institute for Fiscal Studies and the Health Foundation to keep the NHS afloat. The healthier GDP in subsequent years would provide the basis for ongoing funding growth. The NHS problem would be solved not only financially, but also in terms of staffing, and no new taxes would be required.

* Arnold Kiel is a self-employed Management Consultant, father of two sons in British education, and very concerned about their future in this Europe