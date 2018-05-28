The totally unofficial Federal International Relations Committee report – May 2018

There is a certain irony in that, having written the Committee’s communication plan before I resigned as its Secretary, that the Committee leadership has evidently forgotten that it exists. Thus, this report is wholly my own work. You’ll remember that if I run for re-election next year, right?

The key areas for discussion this time were the workplan and our response to the Alderdice Report on BAME participation within the Party.

The workplan is, I sense, a work of obligation rather than commitment, in that it looks to have been put together because one is required, rather than desired. Federal Board not unreasonably wants the various Federal Committees to buy into the overriding Party strategy, and thus a rather last minute document was presented to us. A closer examination indicated that it was less than entirely SMART, that a number of the items within it required action by other bodies altogether, and that in terms of engagement with the wider Party membership, it was rather poor.

For what it’s worth, I fear that the Committee is too set in its ways to change. Its relationship with the rest of the Party is opaque – for example, the Chair sits on the Federal Board and, informally, on Federal Policy Committee, yet doesn’t report back, either in writing (preferable) or verbally. The representatives of both the Federal Board and Federal Policy Committee never seem to relate their “day jobs” to the work of the Committee either. Something, or someone, needs to change.

On the Alderdice Report, I noted that the elected members of the Committee, six of us, are actually better in terms of BAME representation than gender (two BAME, one woman). The problem is the nominees from other bodies. Kudos to the Federal Board for nominating Joyce Onstad (a BAME woman), but the rest are, how can I put this kindly, middle-aged or older white men. We need to do better than that, and I suggested more judicious use of our right to co-opt to address that.

I’ve already touched upon communication (and the lack thereof), and I took the opportunity to remind the Committee that it had actually adopted a communications plan, drafted by my own fair hand, which it had promptly ignored thereafter. You perhaps begin to note the trend towards simple technical compliance rather than any enthusiasm.

I called for space on the Party website, and better outreach. Our engagement with the Party full stop is pretty woeful, let alone any attempt to broaden participation in terms of diversity. We need to be more visible both as a Committee and as individuals, drafting policy resolutions, speaking in debates, telling members what we’re for and what we do.

That leads into how we choose our delegations to ALDE Party events. Too many of our delegates appear to be there for the trip, rather than to contribute, and they’re older, whiter with a tendency not to mix with other delegations. We need to send delegates who look more like the Party we want to be, rather than a stereotype.

It’s time for a change. And in the words of Hughie Green, “I mean that most sincerely,”.

* Mark Valladares is a member of the Federal International Relations Committee. He appears to be its radical fringe, which might tell you something…