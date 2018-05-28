Mark Valladares

Mayor Dave slates East Midlands Trains

By | Mon 28th May 2018 - 5:05 pm

Dave Hodgson, Mayor of Bedford since 2011, has this week condemned the new timetable changes on East Midlands Trains;

“‘It sucks’. That was the verdict of a commuter I spoke to at 7:30 this morning getting off a delayed rail replacement bus, on the first day of the loss of peak-time intercity trains from Bedford. These buses are a testament to the Government’s utter betrayal of Bedford over the new rail timetables.

While the Government boasts of ‘modernisation’, commuters I spoke to this morning are dreading theprospect of at least two and a half years of rail replacement buses. And commuters to London have lost fast intercity trains, and will get no discount on the thousands they spend on their season tickets.

Dave was interviewed live for Anglia TV about how the changes, which see peak-time intercity services to London in the morning and from London in the evening removed from Bedford altogether, are letting down Bedford rail users. Dave also recorded a video for his own Facebook page, which you can see here.

