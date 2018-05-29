Helping the Homeless

One quick look around our town or city centres and you will have noticed that the number of homeless people on the streets has grown. According to Shelter, 281,000 people were living in temporary accommodation, 21,300 were in homeless hostels and 4,500 were sleeping on the streets.

London, the economic powerhouse of the UK, also suffers from one of the biggest blights – it is the homeless capital as well. In London, one in every 59 people are homeless. The Borough of Newham has the worst record, where one in every 27 residents are homeless.

Obviously, the long-term aim is to ensure that everybody has a home to live in. However, we all recognise that it takes time to build houses and the existing housing crisis is well documented, especially in the South East.

Research by the University of New Mexico found that for every $1 invested in homelessness, $1.78 was saved from other expenditure – most notably health. It is unsurprising that many homeless people find themselves with health problems, addiction being a common one, so if we can deal with the issue of homelessness, we can also deal with many other problems at the same time.

So, how can we deal with it? As I mentioned earlier, we cannot house every homeless person in the short-term. Empty houses, in towns such as Middlesbrough, are at opposite ends of the country to the bulk of the homeless problem, London, and we cannot start taking private property off people.

I would like to see the UK make one very simple reform that could improve the lives of homeless people around the country. The Government should introduce provisions that allow homeless people to register at an institution such as the Job Centre, or a town hall and get a permanent address.

Without a permanent address, it becomes impossible to get a bank account. Without a bank account, it becomes impossible to get a job, as well as interact with the welfare state. Once a person goes off the grid, so to speak, it becomes incredibly difficult to return to it.

It is this which makes being homeless such a vicious cycle. Person A may lose a job and not be able to keep up with rent and bills, so becomes homeless. Now Person A has no address so cannot have a bank account and thus has no way of getting back into the job market. This is a situation which many people may face as millions have less than £100 in savings according to this report.

If we want to help homeless people in the short-term, this is one reform which could make a significant difference to them. It would give them a chance to get back into work, or to at least interact with the welfare state before getting back into work. This is a reform which could help to end the vicious cycle of homelessness.

* Tom Purvis is a Liberal Democrat who works as an economist representing independent professionals and the self-employed.