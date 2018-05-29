The Incompatibility of Liberalism and Monarchy

We as a party pride ourselves on standing up for the values of liberal democracy. The mission statement on our membership cards declare us in favour of a “fair, free and open society” in which stands for “equality” and against a society in which we are enslaved by “ignorance or conformity”. However there is a glaring blind spot in these idealistic dedications, this is in our support for the continuance of the British Monarchy.
The hard truth, whether we choose to face it head on or not, is that the British Monarchy stands in complete defiance of values of liberal democracy. Monarchical values and liberal values are completely opposed to each other, there is no other way around it. Our party can never wholly support an open society if it accepts self censorship in press coverage when it comes to reporting on this institution. What is more, not taking a lack of critical reporting on this institution seriously keeps us threatens to keep us in “ignorance”. Our party can never really be truly committed to a society based on equality if we are in favour of protecting a feudal class that expects deference and is impervious to entry by social mobility.
No one, save the most die-hard monarchist, would even try to justify the British Monarchy’s existence on ideological grounds, because they know deep down the values are alien to a modern country. So the next line of defence are usually arguments based on sentiment. The “living history” is perhaps the most powerful argument, but also the most irrelevant. All of us have lived in history and are living through it now. My very own Grandmother is just as old as the Queen and has such a force of personality that she made a Tory canvasser apologise for Thatcherism on her doorstep. If we did not have a monarchy history would still exist. In fact it would be more accessible through many Royal Palaces that would be more accessible to domestic and international tourists. Concerning the latter, the argument that we should have a Monarchy because tourists like it is simply demeaning to ourselves. Would any of us seriously consider asking the Mongolians to set up a new Khanate for our entertainment? I thought as much. Germany for one earns nearly as much as us from tourism and has plenty of Royal sites.
We need to seriously think about the wider cost of this institution to our country and to our party. It puts a ceiling on our commitment to democracy. The Monarchy’s exemption from Freedom of Information (FOI) shields it from democratic transparency. The FOI exemption and the Royal Veto allows lobbying by stealth for considerable Royal business interests, treatment we would not accept for any other vested interests. More close to home as a party it shows the limits to our radicalism and commitment to furthering democracy.
I do not expect the Liberal Democrats to become a republican party. But I do hope that it will not allow reverence to put a limit on it’s vigilance to threats to liberty.
* Zachary Barker is a Liberal Democrat member in Bristol West.
Not a great fan of the monarchy but do I feel my individual freedom is any way threatened by it? Nope. On the other hand, the prospect of President McDonald would have us all running for the nearest Marxist retraining camp. If you ask the populace if they want yet another layer of parasitic politicians, guess what the answer would be? Complete waste of time to replace one elite with another and very dangerous because they will then mess things up on the back of their “democratic mandate”.
Oh, sigh. ‘We should be against X because it is illiberal’. Why is it illiberal? ‘Because it is’.
I’m not an ardent monarchist, but the principles of liberal democracy – which you make frequent reference to – involve choice. If an unelected head of state – appointed by whatever process – is freely chosen by the peoples of a nation, I can’t see what there is to object about, unless that person is actively engaged in unconstitutional acts of abuse of international law.
Until and unless those who want to further reform the monarchy can demonstrate a democratic pathway to either abolition or confirmation by popular mandate, being in principle against the concept does not get us very far.
I’d also point out that the practical powers of the British monarch are considerably less than those of either the French or American presidents.
It is our Prime Mnister that is the most problematic element of our constitution.
In terms of a proportionate response to harm cause, the continually undemocratic actions and extremely unregulated powers of the head of government in this country should concern us a lot less than the arguably undemocratic method of appointment of the head of state.
The party seems to be afraid of discussing the subject. Tim Farron was said to be a Republican, but after he became leader we never heard any more about it.
I think everyone knows really that the monarchy is incompatible with liberalism and democracy. But very few people would actually want to turn the queen off the throne now, in her nineties.
Couldn’t we have a policy of a phased in abolition of the monarchy? It could be agreed that the monarchy would continue during the lifetimes of the queen and Prince Charles, and that it would then end.
All current members of the royal family could receive pensions for life, and could even keep their titles, although they could not pass them on.
Time to support the dis-establishment of the Church from the State then?
As a Liberal Monarchist I personally believe that the monarchy is a integral part of our democratic constitutional model. Is it perfect? No. If we were designing a political model from scratch would we create it? I would say not. However, it is part of the political and cultural fabric of the nation and helps act as a check and balance to other parts of our governing apparatus.
Alex Hegenbarth, If a monarch every tried to use their theoretical power to act as a “check and balance”, refusing to sign a piece of legislation, or making a unilateral decision to dissolve Parliament, then the vast majority of the public would regard this as unacceptable, and it would result in a constitutional crisis.
We can surely device better “checks and balences”. Democratic ones.
Well after the general griping, perhaps the biggest step forward, isn’t so much as to worry about the details of the Royal family, but to address matters one-step-at-a-time.
A good first step would be to cleanse our political system of traces of monarchical rule. This primarily means radically curtailing the power of the Executive such as the removal of Henry VIII clauses/powers, so that it is unable to act as a monarch/dictator and thus bypass parliamentary scrutiny. Having done this we can look again at the role of the monarch in our constitution: the signing off of legislation, the appointment and resignation of PM’s, the opening of Parliament etc. Do we need someone to perform these functions or not? Likewise we can look at the role of the monarchy in the projection of UK interests. Again we need to look at Crown interests and separate these from “the monarchy”.
I agree with William Fowler, there is a real danger that just as with ‘Leave’ we allow the hot heads to prevail and end up with a mess caused by the short-sightedness of elected representatives obsessed with their “democratic mandate” and “the will of the people”.
Yes the monarchy doesnt feel very compatible with liberalism
But there are lots of other things in this country which aren’t compatible with liberalism and arguably cause more harm to both individuals’ and society’s liberty.
So on a list of priorities to deal with, I’d put dealing with the monarchy pretty low down the list, since whilst in principal probably isn’t compatible with liberalism, there are other much bigger fish to fry whose negative impact on liberty goes far deeper and do much more harm
Please let’s not be so precious about liberalism and monarchy possibly being incompatible. There are lots of far far more important issues, so let’s avoid yet more navel gazing. After all, would yet another party political hack be any better?
The Root idea behind The Monarchy is that some people are inherently worth more than others; its a popular idea & forms the basis for a great deal of our Culture but its morally & factually wrong, both wicked & irrational & its the Opposite of what Liberals claim we believe.
A lot of the coverage of The Royal Wedding claimed that Meghan Markle has “Saved The Monarchy” by “Modernising ” it but the reason She is so popular is that She is better at being “Royal” than the people born to it; by doing such a good job of portraying a “Fairy Tale Princess” She undermines the whole point of Inherited Position while bolstering it.
Lets have the courage to argue for Liberal & Democratic Values.
um… I would prefer to live in a country that was a Republic but I also prefer to live in Britain and have no particular desire to see it without a monarchy.
There is a debate as to whether a monarch is a better guarantee of democracy than some of other things – in particular the example of Juan Carlos I of Spain in his action against the attempted 1981 coup. Wikipedia notes: “During the coup, the King, in the uniform of the Captain-General of the Spanish armed forces, gave a public television broadcast calling for unambiguous support for the legitimate democratic government. The broadcast is believed to have been a major factor in foiling the coup.”
It also notes his role in democratising Spain after the death of Franco. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Juan_Carlos_I_of_Spain.
I think as democrats we need to start with all the other undemocratic parts of our constitution – the unelected House of Lords, PR, greater devolution etc. etc.
This sort of thing should immediately fail the ‘Will it do anything at all to improve our chances of recovery?’ test.
However, the FOI exemption is not necessary and would be a vast improvement for those in the South West with properties leased from the Duchy of Cornwall.
@Michael 1
Well said. Lets get rid of the unelected House of Lords, First Past the post, flawed local government system, inequality, ensure everybody has a home, stop discrimination, and when we are living in a liberal society we can afford to look at issues like the Monarchy. Doing so now makes us look like a fringe laughing stock.
Some of the most “liberal” countries in the world are constitutional monarchies – Denmark, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden … what exactly is the problem?
I am a Republican and one who desperately wants the Lib Dems to pick up votes. Being anti-monarchy will not achieve the latter, so its best left alone..
I’m a republican. To me its a point of principle to oppose hereditary claims to power that goes beyond the notion of monarchies being illiberal. I just don’t get the concept. It all seems a bit weird and cultish.
I can understand the argument that Socialism and support for the monarchy are incompatible. But Liberalism? Sure, the old Whigs had their brushes with aristocratic power in previous centuries but that’s all resolved now. Just part of British history.
Dennis Skinner does his best to keep the republican agenda from being forgotten in the Labour party but I don’t remember anything at all from the subject from Lib Dems. Its not quite the same in other countries. The Liberal PM of Australia, Malcolm Turnbull, is a republican.
I think the Queen is a splendid example of a public servant.
She definitely deserves a substantial allowance for her services..
Perhaps similar to the allowance for a local Councillor?
Seriously, I am not interested in wasting my time campaigning to abolish the monarchy, but I would vote to restrict funding to the immediate family, provided they earn their salary
I’m afraid that Zachary is ‘barkering’ up the wrong tree! Whatever you think about the monarchy (I could live with a Republic myself) while the Queen is still there there is absolutely no way that a majority of the British public would vote for its abolition. The David Evans test is entirely relevant here.
The best we could hope for would be a more relaxed monarchy on the Dutch or Scandinavian lines, although the recent royal wedding would seem to signal a move along those lines.
I am a republican but at the moment feel that arguing for an elected Head of State within the Liberal Democrats is not the best way forward. There is a huge inbuilt bias towards the monarchy in our media. The republican view needs to heard more so that voters can re-examine our current system. Campaign groups such as Republic are beginning to do this and it is to them that I devote my support and energy in this policy area.
I know in my heart that the monarchy is illiberal, but I struggle to care about this issue. Of all the challenges facing us right now, this is way down the pile.
If there was a referendum on the issue, I would vote against it. But it would appear that a majority of the population don’t agree with me, and I don’t care enough to engage in the argument that I should deprive that majority of the entertaining soup opera and tourist attraction that the monarchy provides.