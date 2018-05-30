Potholes, Potholes, Potholes…

I remember when the World cup was held in Mexico (1986) a TV commentator remarked his taxi, that was taking him to the TV studios, swerved from one side of the road to the other to avoid the potholes. In fact, the only people who drove straight were those who were drunk. The statistics for potholes are staggering:

Potholes cost British motorists an estimated £2.8 billion every year;

Over £30 million is paid out in compensation claims;

It is estimated that road maintenance is underfunded by £1 billion every year. If local authorities were given the funds required to maintain the roads it would take English local authorities 12 years to catch up on the current backlog;

RAC call-outs resulting from cars hitting potholes was up to 5,540 incidents in the first three months of this year;

February 2018 alone and in a 2016 survey, 39% of the AA’s members claimed potholes had damaged their cars;

The average amount allowed for each repair is £53. A Department for Transport spokesman couldn’t explain how the figure was broken down.

Potholes result from water trickling into cracks in the road surface and freezing. When the ice expands, it cracks the tarmac. The weather is usually blamed for the state of the roads. However, there are other reasons for the potholes: underinvestment, a public-spending squeeze, heavy traffic and utility companies. It is estimated that they were at least 1.5 million potholes on British roads last year. Many commentators have highlighted that countries like Scandinavia or France don’t have a pothole problem as we do. They say potholes have been a legacy of 25 years of underspending by governments and local authorities. Although in fairness the UK roads do carry far more traffic than most other European countries.

Another aggravating factor regarding potholes is the utility companies. Transport for London calculates that one million holes are dug up by them in the capital’s every year. The utility companies are obliged to repair what they dig up to a standard but shoddy work and general repair to the roads to make the road surface susceptible to potholes.

Last year councils did fill in 968,195 potholes, but funding for roads by many is measured against a choice between a school or a nursing home and the votes are in people, not tarmac. However, following calls from local government for extra cash to repair potholes, a £250 million ‘pothole action fund’ was announced in last year’s Budget, and local councils will receive a total of £50 million each year for the next five years.

Below are some solutions suggested for potholes: –

Crack infill fill any cracks in the road, preventing water ingress;

Overbanding is applied as a layer of thermoplastic material that is laid over the top of cracks, joins, and damage, so water can’t penetrate the road surface;

Quick repair of potholes or other pavement disintegration helps control further deterioration and expensive repair of the pavement;

Spray-injection patching is a method of repairing small pavement defects with semi-permanent repairs, particularly during wet or cold weather.

* Tahir Maher is a member of the LDV editorial team