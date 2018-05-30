Childhood obesity a “time bomb”

Public Health England estimates that a quarter of children between two and ten years old are overweight or obese. There is a strong relationship between obese children and adults who have grown up and are overweight. Records show that obesity among children starting their first year of primary school has risen for the second year in a row and results from a survey of more than 1 million pupils across England, show 32.4% of girls and 36.1% of boys in the final primary school year are overweight or obese. Unfortunately, the children in deprived areas are much likely to be obese than those from affluent areas.
As the children grow obesity increases the risk of many health issues, including heart disease, diabetes, musculoskeletal disorders, cancers, depression and anxiety. Estimates suggest obesity cost the NHS over £5 billion a year.
There is no single solution to obesity, and sustained actions are required to change poor diets. The government says that obesity is a priority and they have made efforts to introduce a soft drinks levy and sugar reduction programme. The government, however, needs to act on adverts for unhealthy foods and junk food.
Responding to analysis from the LGA that concluded 1 in 25 children in England aged 10 or 11 are severely obese, Liberal Democrat Health Spokesperson Judith Jolly said:
“This analysis should sound an alarm bell within Whitehall. Healthy eating and lifestyle choices start in childhood, but too many children are starting down the wrong path.
“The national obesity crisis is putting significant strain on our NHS. Unless action is taken we are sitting on an obesity time bomb that will only increase pressure on services.
“Liberal Democrats would develop a strategy to tackle childhood obesity, including more money for active travel, restricting the marketing of junk food to children and closing loopholes in the sugary drinks tax.
* Tahir Maher is a member of the LDV editorial team
There is a correlation between children living in deprived areas and being obese. This is of course because unhealthy food is cheap and healthy food is expensive. Many families do not have enough money to live healthy lives, not that is that they keep one or more stressful and poorly paid jobs, suffer the problems of expensive housing and so on. An answer to this and many other problems is to ensure that children do not have to live in poverty.
@Tom Harney “This is of course because unhealthy food is cheap and healthy food is expensive.”
A problem with that statement is that it almost invites people to leap in with claims about how they utilise a range of strategies to eat healthily for pennies per week and the debate is then derailed by allotments, bulk cooking, etc.
There appears to be a correlation between obesity and poverty but surely it is far more complex and nuanced than just the price of food and addressing the problem needs some new ways of thinking about it.
The link is not straightforwardly: poverty -> intake of cheap (unhealthy) food -> obesity. The chronic stresses of social and economic inequalities, in many cases beginning in the womb, and frequently reinforced by multiple struggles to survive (educational, work, etc), predispose to obesity irrespective of diet. The UK will never be able to resolve the tragedy of widespread overweight and obesity unless it radically reverses the massive inequalities of wealth and income that have built over the last 40 years.
Multiple other measures will clearly be needed, including not only tighter foodstuffs legislation and regulation, as cited by Judith Jolly, but also the restoration of comprehensive health promotion, which was destroyed by the 1997-2010 Labour government.
But the foundation for success lies in radically reversing inequalities, and Liberal Democrats should be proclaiming this and putting forward effective policies to achieve it.
The dilemma for those who class themselves as Liberals is how ‘nanny state’ they are prepared to be. Do you ban tobacco products and alcohol as well as sugary foods and drinks, or do you leave it to people to make an informed choice?
Please don’t drag the argument down to poverty and deprivation. Rich people like ‘bad’ food as well. It’s really about your choice. Perhaps, when all else fails, we are once again back to ‘education, education, education’.
John Marriott 30th May ’18 – 1:46pm…………..Please don’t drag the argument down to poverty and deprivation. Rich people like ‘bad’ food as well. It’s really about your choice. Perhaps, when all else fails, we are once again back to ‘education, education, education’………..
But it is ‘poverty and deprivation’… Alcoholism, drug abuse, etc. are far more prevalent among those at the bottom.
Cheap fattening foods are there for the same reasons…’Comfort eating’ is just another way of dealing with the stress, depression, hopelessness of being ‘at the bottom’.
No-one gets comfort from muesli, vegetable crudites and fat free yoghurts.