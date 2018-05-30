Paul Reynolds

Windrush Generation (linked to policy motion for Conference)

By | Wed 30th May 2018 - 12:30 pm

Windrush; not just institutional racism, shocking callousness too.

Up to 1834 if you were poor and alone, and long-term sick, disabled, orphaned, or too elderly for heavy work, you were likely to be sent by the government to a workhouse.

We might look back on this time and wonder how utterly brutal our government institutions were. We live in a modern democracy now, and government departments would not be allowed to act in a knowingly callous way.

Or would they? Think again.

Think for example about Hubert Howard who arrived in the UK from Jamaica, in the 1960s aged three, legally. Who after thirteen years of trying, was denied a British passport, and was not allowed to visit his ailing mother overseas. Who as a result lost his job and the possibility of any benefits. The Home Office was the only institution that could show from their records that he was in the UK legally but denied him a passport.

Think about Pauline Wilson, 61 and in the UK since she was eleven years old, having arrived legally, with her parents. The Home Office demanded she proves she was in the UK legally. Pauline didn’t have a passport. She lost her job and became homeless. At 61. None of the MPs who she made food for in the House of Commons, had any idea of the agony she suffered for years under threat of deportation.

There are other, harrowing stories of citizens denied re-entry to the UK after a visit abroad. There are stories of people from the Windrush generation denied cancer treatment. Windrush generation people have been fired from the NHS, schools and other public services, after being asked to prove nationality.

Why?

There are two factors which came together in the secretive corridors of the Home Office.

One is the ‘farming out’ of immigration policy, especially to public service organisations. Suddenly they are required to check the status of employees, on a ‘guilty until proven innocent’ basis. Therefore, if there is no evidence that people are in the UK illegally, that is not enough. The burden of proof is passed to the public to justify ourselves to the state, Soviet-style. Millions don’t have citizenship evidence for no fault of their own.

The other factor is staff and departmental targets and bonuses for deportation. If you work in the Home Office and you can buy a new car with your year-end bonus, it will affect your behaviour.

But there is a problem; it takes good organisation, excellent record-keeping and stable management to find immigrants who are in the UK both unlawfully, and undesirable.

However, we all know the Home Office is ‘not fit for purpose’. Finding unlawful and undesirable immigrants, usually under the radar, takes too much effort.

So to get the bonus, the Windrush generation are good targets. Since they don’t know they are illegal, they are out in the open. A considerable proportion of work in the public sector, which makes them even easier targets for a ‘farmed out’ immigration policy and a ‘guilty until proven innocent’ approach.

What about that modern democracy free of callous government?

Pauline Pearce and Roderick Lynch have put forward a motion to Autumn Conference, highlighting these very issues. If accepted, please show your support by coming to the debate.

* Paul Reynolds works with multilateral organisations as an independent adviser on international relations, economics, and senior governance. He is an elected member of FIRC and an Executive member of Liberal International (British Group).

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News and Op-eds.
Advert

3 Comments

  • David Raw 30th May '18 - 12:56pm

    “Up to 1834………you were likely to be sent to the workhouse.”

    Sorry,Paul, in fact the opposite was the case. The 1834 Act meant you were more likely to be sent to the workhouse. The Act was passed by the Grey Whig government – ancestors of the Liberal Party – who were greatly influenced by Benthamite utilitarian philosophy – itself an ancestor of the so called classical liberalism favoured by the Orange Book tendency of more recent days.

  • paul holmes 30th May '18 - 1:37pm

    David is right. Up to 1834 ‘welfare’ was based on the Elizabethan Poor Law which generally became known as the ‘Speenhamland sytem’. This system of ‘out relief’ estimated the claimants needs largely in terms of a loaf of bread a day and provided variously the bread or the money to pay for it while they lived ‘at home’. Entitlement was based on assessment by the Parish and, especially when ‘need’ increased at times of economic stress, on assessments of whether the supplicant could establish a link to the Parish such as having been born there.

    The Utilitarian Liberals introduced the Poor Law Reform Act of 1834 in order to cut the rapidly growing costs of the old system and to introduce the harsh Workhouse Test in order to weed out the ‘undeserving poor’ who were supposedly exploiting an over generous system. Supplicants would now be put in the Workhouse, male and female wings, families divided and all inmates subject to harsh work conditions and this would drive the undeserving poor out to work instead. The Workhouse survived until the 1930’s and many of their large custom built Victorian buildings eventually became hospital buildings after the Workhouses were closed.My mother as an OAP in the 1980’s/1990’s always used to say that she never wanted to go to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield because it was based around the old Workhouse which her working class family so feared when she was a child in the 1920’s/30’s.

    As a History undergraduate circa 1976 I was shocked, when researching a paper on the subject, to read of the harsh mechanistic approach of the Utilitarian Liberals. The increase in ‘welfare costs’ was according to them entirely due to the feckless poor and nothing to do with the rapid industrialisation and urbanisation of the period. I was equally shocked in the early 1980’s to witness the Conservatives repeating precisely the same arguments. As if the growth of unemployment from 1 Million in 1979 (Labour isn’t working!) to 3 Million in 1983 was all to do with the feckless poor and nothing to do Government policies and/or economic circumstances. So I joined the SDP and spent the rest of my adult life campaigning for our Party.

  • Paul Reynolds 30th May '18 - 2:05pm

    Thank you David and Paul. Indeed, despite the intentiions expressed at the time, the 1834 Act did not stop the poor being committed to workhouses. It was a long struggle to rid the country of these practices by the state.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarexpats 30th May - 2:10pm
    Martin Land 30th May '18 - 2:01pm................................Monarchy or President Boris?............. Why is it that, whenever there is talk of a republic, the most outlandish candidates...
  • User AvatarPaul Reynolds 30th May - 2:05pm
    Thank you David and Paul. Indeed, despite the intentiions expressed at the time, the 1834 Act did not stop the poor being committed to workhouses....
  • User Avatarexpats 30th May - 2:05pm
    John Marriott 30th May '18 - 1:46pm..............Please don’t drag the argument down to poverty and deprivation. Rich people like ‘bad’ food as well. It’s really...
  • User AvatarMartin Land 30th May - 2:01pm
    Monarchy or President Boris?
  • User AvatarPeter Hirst 30th May - 1:58pm
    Does this Committee have the right to create motions for Conference and if so why does it not make use of this right more often....
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 30th May - 1:50pm
    @Mick Taylor Perhaps we should let Heineken take over road repairs. Remember that TV ad of a few years ago?