Windrush Generation (linked to policy motion for Conference)

Windrush; not just institutional racism, shocking callousness too.

Up to 1834 if you were poor and alone, and long-term sick, disabled, orphaned, or too elderly for heavy work, you were likely to be sent by the government to a workhouse.

We might look back on this time and wonder how utterly brutal our government institutions were. We live in a modern democracy now, and government departments would not be allowed to act in a knowingly callous way.

Or would they? Think again.

Think for example about Hubert Howard who arrived in the UK from Jamaica, in the 1960s aged three, legally. Who after thirteen years of trying, was denied a British passport, and was not allowed to visit his ailing mother overseas. Who as a result lost his job and the possibility of any benefits. The Home Office was the only institution that could show from their records that he was in the UK legally but denied him a passport.

Think about Pauline Wilson, 61 and in the UK since she was eleven years old, having arrived legally, with her parents. The Home Office demanded she proves she was in the UK legally. Pauline didn’t have a passport. She lost her job and became homeless. At 61. None of the MPs who she made food for in the House of Commons, had any idea of the agony she suffered for years under threat of deportation.

There are other, harrowing stories of citizens denied re-entry to the UK after a visit abroad. There are stories of people from the Windrush generation denied cancer treatment. Windrush generation people have been fired from the NHS, schools and other public services, after being asked to prove nationality.

Why?

There are two factors which came together in the secretive corridors of the Home Office.

One is the ‘farming out’ of immigration policy, especially to public service organisations. Suddenly they are required to check the status of employees, on a ‘guilty until proven innocent’ basis. Therefore, if there is no evidence that people are in the UK illegally, that is not enough. The burden of proof is passed to the public to justify ourselves to the state, Soviet-style. Millions don’t have citizenship evidence for no fault of their own.

The other factor is staff and departmental targets and bonuses for deportation. If you work in the Home Office and you can buy a new car with your year-end bonus, it will affect your behaviour.

But there is a problem; it takes good organisation, excellent record-keeping and stable management to find immigrants who are in the UK both unlawfully, and undesirable.

However, we all know the Home Office is ‘not fit for purpose’. Finding unlawful and undesirable immigrants, usually under the radar, takes too much effort.

So to get the bonus, the Windrush generation are good targets. Since they don’t know they are illegal, they are out in the open. A considerable proportion of work in the public sector, which makes them even easier targets for a ‘farmed out’ immigration policy and a ‘guilty until proven innocent’ approach.

What about that modern democracy free of callous government?

Pauline Pearce and Roderick Lynch have put forward a motion to Autumn Conference, highlighting these very issues. If accepted, please show your support by coming to the debate.

* Paul Reynolds works with multilateral organisations as an independent adviser on international relations, economics, and senior governance. He is an elected member of FIRC and an Executive member of Liberal International (British Group).