Brexit will devastate food and farming standards

For the £110bn-a-year agriculture and food sector in the UK, the EU accounts for 60 percent of exports and 70 percent of imports. As there is likely to be no trading or customs agreement with the EU, it will mean that we will have to trade with the EU on World Trade Organisation (WTO) tariffs. The WTO tariffs will increase the price of goods coming into the UK, and this will have a significant adverse impact on the agricultural industry and consumers.

Although we will be able to agree on trade deals with other parts of the world (if we leave the EU), we should not compromise on our high standards for animal welfare, environmental and food standards. The government also needs to ensure that whatever border agreement they finally settle on, that movement of food perishable goods is not at risk.

The Government must not allow imports that have not been produced to UK standards into the country. We cannot be taken in by claims by the likes of Liam Fox’s suggestion of “Don’t be afraid of US chlorinated chicken after Brexit” (remember John Gummer: when he had responsibility for food safety during the mad cow disease epidemic in 1989–90 which claimed 176 British lives. At the height of the crisis, he attempted to refute the growing evidence for by feeding his 4-year-old daughter, on a beach, a burger before the press. If I remember, correctly she didn’t eat the burger).

Responding to the LGA’s report outlining the effects of Brexit on the UK food and farming industries, former Liberal Democrat Leader and Spokesperson for the Environment and Rural Affairs, Tim Farron, said:

“Withdrawing from the EU will entail severing ties to fundamental regulatory bodies responsible for maintaining food standards. It is clear that the Tories have no substantial plans to replace or replicate this key, underappreciated element of EU infrastructure. “The UK makes routine use of these bodies, which ensure that the food on our plates is a high quality, and provide incentives for responsible, sustainable farming. “This report highlights the devastating implications of Brexit to farming and food standards, and the Tories must sit up and listen.”

* Tahir Maher is a member of the LDV editorial team