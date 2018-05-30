Tahir Maher

Lib Dems demand new money to fund pay rise for teachers

Wed 30th May 2018 - 4:30 pm

Leading Liberal Democrats have written to the Chancellor calling for new, dedicated money from the Treasury to fund teachers’ future pay rises and are seeking cross-party support. 

The call comes amid fears that the Government will accept a pay rise for teachers, but won’t provide schools extra money to fund for it.

The Liberal Democrats MP argues that schools are “under huge financial pressures” and it is the responsibility of the Chancellor to “save them and their pupils from the inevitable consequences of a further erosion in the funding.”

The School Teachers Pay Review body has been looking into the issue of teachers pay and has made recommendations to the Government, which Education Ministers are due to respond to shortly.

The party’s Education Spokesperson Layla Moran has written to MPs seeking cross-party support for the campaign.

Commenting, Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson Layla Moran said: 

“We have seen school spending slashed, resulting in a narrowing curriculum and dedicated, hardworking teachers being forced out of the profession they love. Up and down the country, parents are already fundraising to pay for resources for schools. This shows the scale of the problem.

“Our hardworking teachers deserve a pay rise, but quite simply schools will not be able to cope if they have to fund pay increases from existing budgets.

“Despite raising this issue several times in Parliament, Education Ministers are refusing to say if they will give schools the money they need to pay for any increases in pay.

“Cross-party support is building. The Government must commit to new funding to ensure teachers get a decent pay rise without placing extra pressure on school budgets.”

* Tahir Maher is a member of the LDV editorial team

6 Comments

  • James Pugh 30th May '18 - 6:15pm

    If additional spending is being advocated, the source of that spending should be indicated

    So. What is going to be cut to finance this extra spend? Or what (or more correctly who) is going to taxed?

  • Alan Jelfs 30th May '18 - 8:30pm

    Why are the teachers a special case? All public sector workers should get a rise, not just the ones in the “sexy” professions.

  • James 30th May '18 - 9:45pm

    Teaching is a ‘sexy’ profession? The (admittedly few) teachers I know would likely be somewhat bemused by that assertion.

    I’m not going to comment in comparison to other public sector professions, but teachers in the UK are generally underpaid and overworked, especially considering what we actually expect them to do. A sizeable number of teachers don’t stick with the profession and there are also big shortages of teachers in particular subject areas – better pay could make a difference.

    Its been said by some in this party that we need to become the party of education (Labour have the NHS, the Tories security) – well, we can come up with all the policy ideas we like about how to improve education in this country, but if we can’t find enough good quality teachers, then none of that is really going to amount to much.

  • John Marriott 30th May '18 - 10:03pm

    Enhanced teachers’ pay is not what is going to put state education right, particularly at secondary level. We should be asking if alleged poor pay is really why so many are quitting before their time. We are where we are today ironically thanks to the way that educational reform in the middle of the 20th century was badly handled by politicians and the educational establishment alike. The move towards comprehensivisation and the introduction of pupil centred so called ‘progressive education’ led to the later counter reaction from politicians starting with James Callaghan’s 1976 Ruskin College speech and a decade or so later to the introduction under Kenneth Baker of the National Curriculum, the new GCSE, Grant Maintained Schools, LMS (Local Management of Schools), and, most significantly, the emasculation of LEAs which brought about the Academies Movement ending with the establishment of Free Schools.

    The pressure society has placed on the teaching service to deliver these changes, dealing with challenging behaviour from students, parents and politicians alike, with expectations that success is guaranteed with no place for failure, has contributed massively to an exodus that no amount of money will prevent.

