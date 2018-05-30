Lib Dems demand new money to fund pay rise for teachers

Leading Liberal Democrats have written to the Chancellor calling for new, dedicated money from the Treasury to fund teachers’ future pay rises and are seeking cross-party support.
The call comes amid fears that the Government will accept a pay rise for teachers, but won’t provide schools extra money to fund for it.
The Liberal Democrats MP argues that schools are “under huge financial pressures” and it is the responsibility of the Chancellor to “save them and their pupils from the inevitable consequences of a further erosion in the funding.”
The School Teachers Pay Review body has been looking into the issue of teachers pay and has made recommendations to the Government, which Education Ministers are due to respond to shortly.
The party’s Education Spokesperson Layla Moran has written to MPs seeking cross-party support for the campaign.
Commenting, Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson Layla Moran said:
“We have seen school spending slashed, resulting in a narrowing curriculum and dedicated, hardworking teachers being forced out of the profession they love. Up and down the country, parents are already fundraising to pay for resources for schools. This shows the scale of the problem.
“Our hardworking teachers deserve a pay rise, but quite simply schools will not be able to cope if they have to fund pay increases from existing budgets.
“Despite raising this issue several times in Parliament, Education Ministers are refusing to say if they will give schools the money they need to pay for any increases in pay.
“Cross-party support is building. The Government must commit to new funding to ensure teachers get a decent pay rise without placing extra pressure on school budgets.”
If additional spending is being advocated, the source of that spending should be indicated
So. What is going to be cut to finance this extra spend? Or what (or more correctly who) is going to taxed?
James,
Last years GE manifesto committed the party to a £14bn-a-year spending package (including £6.9bn for the schools budget) and £100bn infrastructure fund.
The funding package is spelled out in the costing document attached to the manifesto. The 1p on income tax rates (ringfenced for the NHS) is estimated to raise £6.3bn a year of the £14bn a year extra current spending proposed. Other big sources include £3.6bn from putting corporation tax back to 20%, £2bn from rolling back CGT cuts, abolishing marriage allowance and the £1m inheritance tax threshold, and £1bn from cannabis taxation (legalized in 7 US states now). The party committed to only borrow for capital spending and tax receipts would rise to 37.9% of GDP compared with 37.2% under Tory plans.
The manifesto spending commitments exclude any increases required to fund the lifting of the 1% pay cap on public sector pay. The party has committed to increasing public sector in line with inflation. The IFS estimates this would cost about £5.3 billion extra (£1.6 bn for the schools budget). If public sector pay is increased in line with private sector earnings than those costs would increase significantly..
In answer to your question as to who is going to be taxed to pay for the provision of public services – the answer is the general public.
Why are the teachers a special case? All public sector workers should get a rise, not just the ones in the “sexy” professions.
Teaching is a ‘sexy’ profession? The (admittedly few) teachers I know would likely be somewhat bemused by that assertion.
I’m not going to comment in comparison to other public sector professions, but teachers in the UK are generally underpaid and overworked, especially considering what we actually expect them to do. A sizeable number of teachers don’t stick with the profession and there are also big shortages of teachers in particular subject areas – better pay could make a difference.
Its been said by some in this party that we need to become the party of education (Labour have the NHS, the Tories security) – well, we can come up with all the policy ideas we like about how to improve education in this country, but if we can’t find enough good quality teachers, then none of that is really going to amount to much.
Enhanced teachers’ pay is not what is going to put state education right, particularly at secondary level. We should be asking if alleged poor pay is really why so many are quitting before their time. We are where we are today ironically thanks to the way that educational reform in the middle of the 20th century was badly handled by politicians and the educational establishment alike. The move towards comprehensivisation and the introduction of pupil centred so called ‘progressive education’ led to the later counter reaction from politicians starting with James Callaghan’s 1976 Ruskin College speech and a decade or so later to the introduction under Kenneth Baker of the National Curriculum, the new GCSE, Grant Maintained Schools, LMS (Local Management of Schools), and, most significantly, the emasculation of LEAs which brought about the Academies Movement ending with the establishment of Free Schools.
The pressure society has placed on the teaching service to deliver these changes, dealing with challenging behaviour from students, parents and politicians alike, with expectations that success is guaranteed with no place for failure, has contributed massively to an exodus that no amount of money will prevent.