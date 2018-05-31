Mary Reid

Carry on Brussels – David Davis asks Vince Cable to ‘sack’ Catherine Bearder

By | Thu 31st May 2018 - 10:18 am

Last night’s episode of ‘Carry on Brussels’ on Channel 4 featured our own MEP, Catherine Bearder. Unfortunately she was juxtaposed with UKIP Press Officer, but it makes for entertaining viewing.

Catherine is seen gathering support amongst her European allies for her Exit from Brexit campaign.

The documentary demonstrates the links that Catherine has with Guy Verhofstadt MEP, the European Parliament’s chief negotiator on Brexit. He is a former Prime Minister of Belgium, but of more importance to us, he is the Leader of ALDE, the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats in Europe, which is the political group in the European Parliament to which UK Liberal Democrats are affiliated.

Catherine is shown greeting him as a friend in various meetings, including one with a UK delegation including Lindsay Northover (our Foreign Affairs spokesperson in the Lords), Sarah Ludford (former Lib Dem MEP) and Graham Tope.

The main filming was done late last year at the point where the EU (through Verhofstadt) stated its three terms for continuing the Brexit talks – protecting the rights of citizens, the terms of the financial settlement, and crucially, finding a solution for the Irish border.

In the debate Catherine said:

May’s Florence speech has left more waffle, fudge and half eaten cake on the table than is good for anyone’s cholesterol.

She voted in favour and was rewarded with a copy of a letter sent from David Davis to Vince Cable, saying that she had acted against the best interests of the UK. Davis effectively demanded that Vince Cable ‘sack’ her. How exactly he was supposed to achieve that is not clear.

You can watch the programme here.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames and is a member of Federal Conference Committee.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • Katharine Pindar 31st May '18 - 12:33pm

    Mary, to watch this requires signing on and a password, presumably for Channel 4. which I have no wish to provide. But thank you for informing us about it, and the close link of Guy Verhoftadt, Catherine and ALDE. Just a pity we did not know about the programme in advance, to watch or record it last night.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarpaul barker 31st May - 5:26pm
    I see The EU as a staging post to some, broadly Democratic form of World Government. As Tennyson put it 150 Years ago "The Federation...
  • User AvatarDavid Evans 31st May - 5:06pm
    John and John (Barrett and Marriott) bring a lot of knowledge backed up by experience and common sense to the discussion. There are for all...
  • User AvatarTahir Maher 31st May - 4:57pm
    Peter as a vegetarian I wish we wouldn't be eating animals but I do care about food (of whatever description) to account to some standard....
  • User AvatarZak 31st May - 4:50pm
    @Michael BG There's a lot of literature which already exists explaining the benefits of taxes on land and consumption and away from income, and those...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 31st May - 4:37pm
    @ Tahir, "we should not compromise on our high standards for animal welfare," Please spare us this nonsense! I doubt the poor goose in the...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 31st May - 4:21pm
    @ David Raw, "Our Mr. Finkelstein" alludes to his Britishness and not necessarily his membership of any political party. The article I referenced was American.