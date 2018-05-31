We need to talk about tax

The developing consensus that the NHS needs more money, and that there is nowhere else for that to come from except increased taxation, shows that there are some things that voters may well be willing to pay more for in order to get better-quality service. But we need, also, to recognise how strong the anti-tax lobby in this country is, and how difficult it will be to shift popular perceptions that others should pay more, but we deserve lower taxes ourselves.
Liberal Democrats beat themselves up about their collaboration in the coalition’s austerity programme. Our mistake was not to mount a stronger argument in 2010 for funding a higher proportion of the adjustment through tax increases rather than cuts.
But we ought to recognise that all three parties have collaborated in the myth that decent public services could be provided without higher and more progressive taxation.
Margaret Thatcher set the tone, financing public services partly through the windfall revenues from North Sea oil – instead of establishing a sovereign wealth fund as the Norwegians did – and partly through selling off state assets to fund current spending (‘selling off the family silver’, as the elderly Harold Macmillan had remarked).
The Labour Party as it approached the 1997 election was committed to increasing public spending, but deeply hesitant about admitting that it would mean higher taxes. I recall being told by a Labour contact drafting their programme, as we produced our manifesto pledge of an extra penny on income tax for education, that this was a huge and damaging mistake: ‘the public will never vote for higher taxes’. Taxes did rise under Labour, little by little, but public spending rose more – leaving little room for economic adjustment when the 2008 crisis hit.
As the Institute for Fiscal Studies and the Health Foundation’s joint study reports, the long-term rise in health spending has been accommodated by counterbalancing reductions in the defence and housing budgets – neither of which can easily be squeezed further.
And it’s not just health that needs more. Schools, pre-school and adult education cry out for more – a more urgent priority than relieving the costs of the 50% who go to university, I would argue. Prisons are appalling, and understaffed. Police numbers have been cut by a third. Social care, both for children and for the elderly, is desperately under-financed. Local government is starved of funds for basic provision; Bradford in its latest cuts is disposing of its last three public toilets (in the tourist destinations of Haworth, Ilkley and Saltaire, where busloads of retired people and children arrive in need of them).
Yet the voices from a powerful group of right-wing think-tanks still call out for tax cuts and a smaller state.
The Taxpayers’ Alliance and the Institute of Economic Affairs share libertarian assumptions about shrinking the state and the inherent wastefulness of public spending; they argue that it’s not possible to raise more than 35% of GDP in taxation, and that public spending must shrink to that level. They have campaigned to limit taxes on alcohol and fuel, to hold down public sector salaries, and to suggest that ‘a war on waste’ will save enough money to fund the minimal services the state should provide. Their model is the United States under a Republican President and Congress; the wife of Matthew Elliott, co-founder of the Taxpayers Alliance, recently with the Legatum Institute and Brexit Central, is now chair of US Republicans in Britain. Anti-European sentiment is closely linked to libertarian opposition to taxation in a mindset that goes back to the Chicago School and Von Hayek, and receives ready support in the right-wing press.
So how do we shift popular attitudes, and counter the siren voices of the libertarian right?
We start with the evident case that the needs of our growing elderly population require higher public spending, and that cutting back on investment, education, housing and other local services in order to fund those needs is a recipe for long-term economic decline. We should point out that Britain’s tax take is well below the European average: Eurostat reports that as 40%, 5% above the UK percentage. OECD figures provide an average of 34.3% for 2016, with the USA (at 26%) and Canada (at 31.7%) dragging down the overall figure; the UK in its calculations takes 33.2%. Higher public spending has not ruined the German or Dutch economies; lower public spending has not noticeably led to a promised surge of private innovation, though it has certainly left us with a skills shortage and a housing crisis.
No serious political party can duck this issue. Even Theresa May attempted to address the problem of funding the elderly in the last election, only to be driven back by claims in right-wing media that she was promoting a ‘dementia tax.’ We need to be far more determined than that to persuade the average British voter that an active state, and decent local government, have to be adequately financed.
* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords.
“The developing consensus that the NHS needs more money, and that there is nowhere else for that to come from except increased taxation,”
A Consensus, ‘developing’ or otherwise, doesn’t mean the this is correct. It certainly isn’t. It’s largely arrived at by those who might do a back-of-envelope calculation indicating that raising the standard rate of income tax by 1p should bring in another £6 billion, or whatever, in revenue. What they fail to take into account is that if everyone has to pay more income tax they will have less to spend generally. VAT receipts will fall. Others will lose their jobs if spending is less overall. Fewer jobs means less income tax revenue.
So unless you do the proper modelling of the economy you can’t say that increasing income tax rates will give the Govt “more to spend”. Not that this is at all the right way to look at Govt spending. Unlike us, it should be spending counter-cyclically with one eye on the unemployment (and underemployment) rate and the other on the inflation rate. It should be spending more when its revenue is lower and vice versa!
I’m not a libertarian but I do somewhat sympathise with their views – good and bad taxes exist so why should a person support the increase in taxation of bad taxes? I’ve gone over this before in other threads here on LDV and I don’t really have the willpower to do so again but I’d encourage others to have a quick skim of this OECD paper on tax policy:
https://www.oecd.org/tax/tax-policy/41000592.pdf
It ranks taxes from best to worst and the order goes: taxes on land, taxes on consumption, income taxes and corporate taxes.
I’m in favour of the idea of making taxes efficient and sometimes regressive but making redistribution wholly progressive.
I sometimes despair that enough people will ever understand the real cause of our economic problems.
This article (and I find the best ones on the subject do come from across the Atlantic) quotes a Conservative as saying:
‘……….austerity has been driven by nothing more grandiose than arithmetic. It’s the ideology of two plus two equals four,” says Daniel Finkelstein, a Conservative member of the upper chamber of Parliament, the House of Lords, and a columnist for The Times of London. “It wasn’t driven by a desire to reduce spending on public services. It was driven by the fact that we had a vast deficit problem, and the debt was going to keep growing.” ‘
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/05/28/world/europe/uk-austerity-poverty.html
But it’s not just the Tories who think like this. You need a little more than just simple counting on fingers and toes to successfully run an economy. But not a lot more. If money is leaving the economy to pay for our net import bill, the Govt has to run a deficit to stop it running out of money and so prevent recession. It’s really not that difficult so why can’t our Mr Finkelstein see that?
I don’t know where Mr Martin has dug up “our Mr. Finkelstein” from. As far as I know the noble Lord Finkelstein joined the Tories over twenty years ago….. And as far as I’m concerned they’re welcome to him.
Might it help our tax clarity and efficiency if we were to establish the “total tax pool” of British citizens and relevant non-citizens so that we have full transparent knowledge of what we are taxing?
@Zak
Paragraph 104 of the report you cite discusses the drawbacks of property taxes.
Interestingly, paragraph 49 advocates increasing taxation on owner-occupiers (essentially reintroducing the old Schedule A income tax on the notional rental value) on the grounds that investment in housing draws savings away from other capital needs (they are thinking about investment in productive industry) and also reduces labour mobility (a typical OECD approach that reflects their Thatcherite ‘there is no such thing as society’ position).
I would still argue for equalising tax on all forms of income, whether earned or unearned income or capital gains before we start looking at anything else. It is the wealthiest who can most effectively utilise unearned income and capital gains, so equalisation would automatically make the taxation system more progressive.
@ Peter Martin
If the government raised say £6 billion extra in tax and then spent it by increasing wages in the public sector there should be little negative effect on the economy, assuming that those earning most paid more and those who had the pay rise had been receiving less. If the aim of the tax rise is to spend the money rather than reduce the deficit there is nothing wrong with increasing taxes. However, because some of the extra £6 billion spent by the government is likely to come back to the government in taxes, more than the amount estimated to be raised from the tax rise should be spent into the economy to counter any accidental increase in government income caused by their spending more.
There are two ways of considering government spending: the way William Wallace is looking at it, government spend money to provide services to the public; and those which stimulate the economy. All government spending contributes to aggregate demand and so can stimulate the economy. The question for us is, does the UK economy have spare capacity in all regions of the nation? If the answer is no then any general increase in government spending which effects all regions can cause problems for the economy. In which case any government stimulus has to be targeted to the regions which have the spare capacity. This is why a job guarantee is a way of targeting the government spending where there are people keen to work who are not working.
@ Zak
Indeed, but you failed to convince me that moving the tax to taxes on land and consumption and reducing taxes on income and capital are as beneficial as claimed, or as easy without increases in the tax take to pay for higher benefits to ensure the poorest are not adversely affected.
@ Peter Martin
William Wallace does imply that austerity was necessary and it wasn’t, but the point of the article is a discussion on increasing taxes to pay for government spending for public services across the whole country and not identifying the need for extra government spending to manage the economy.
@ Michael BG,
“In which case any government stimulus has to be targeted to the regions which have the spare capacity.”
Yes I very much agree with this and it should chime with Lib Dem wishes to move the economic ‘centre of gravity’ of the UK more away from London and the SE. There’s no point spending extra money in a region if it simply creates higher local inflation , in both the level of wages and asset prices. The Government wouldn’t be getting any benefit from the higher spending.
Of course, higher spending on the NHS (or anything else) may cause the economy to overheat generally and that is when a tax rise would be required to cool it down again. This is how LWW might want to explain it in his article.
@ David Raw,
“Our Mr. Finkelstein” alludes to his Britishness and not necessarily his membership of any political party. The article I referenced was American.
@Michael BG
There’s a lot of literature which already exists explaining the benefits of taxes on land and consumption and away from income, and those texts do a far better job of explaining the benefits better than I could.
@Laurence Cox
Aye, land taxes are politically hard to introduce but they do exist in other countries such as Australia, Estonia and general property taxes in the US. The main problem with introducing any new tax is that voters don’t believe other taxes would be reduced so the electorate just see it as an extra burden on them. The tax would also have to be set at the national level instead of the local level to properly reallocate money coming in from London and the South East to other deprived areas such as Wales and the North East.
Capital gains tax brings in very little of the overall tax receipts and has historically brought in very little, even when there were increased rates. The biggest source of unearned income comes from land and property which a land tax would solve.