A changing of the guard at Federal Conference Committee

Geoff Payne has been elected as the new Chair of Federal Conference Committee (FCC). Geoff served as Vice-Chair of the committee for eight years and was responsible for chairs’ training, access arrangements and the initial selection of venues and setting of registration rates. He was also a long-standing member of the Federal Policy Committee.

The election for chair followed the decision of long-serving former chair, Andrew Wiseman, to step down. Andrew was a highly popular chair of FCC and steered party conference through a period of great change including the coalition years. Everyone on FCC has paid tribute to his leadership and wishes him well for the future.

Geoff is replaced as Vice-Chair by Nick Da Costa. Elected to the committee in 2016, Nick has been a Parliamentary candidate and was successfully elected as a councillor in Alexandra ward in Haringey in 2018.

Zoe O’Connell continues her role as the Vice-Chair responsible for conference communications. She is a councillor in Cambridge and is well known for her work on equality and diversity issues.

Registration for Autumn Conference in Brighton is now open.

There is still time to seek drafting advice from FCC if you are interested in submitting a motion. The deadline for that is 13th June 2018. You can find out all you need about submitting a motion here. The motions deadline is 1 p.m. on 27th June.