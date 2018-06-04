Liberal Democrats must fight every PCC election in 2020

Like most Liberal Democrats I opposed the introduction of Police & Crime Commissioners, and I still do. I would support abolishing them and returning the governance of our local police constabularies to boards of elected councillors.
In Gloucestershire where we have co-terminus boundaries with the county’s constabulary we could be even more radical and hand back the governance of police to Gloucestershire County Council.
Under this government we know major governance changes won’t happen and that in 2020 we shall have elections for the PCCs in England and Wales. In 2016 Liberal Democrats only stood candidates in 30 out of 40 PCC contests. We cannot let this happen again. We must field a candidate in every Police & Crime Commissioner area.
In saying this, I just wonder what the party is doing nationally about the PCC elections for 2020? I see adverts for selections of parliamentary candidates, but not for budding Police and Crime Commissioners.
In Gloucestershire, during the 2016 elections the Liberal Democrats did not field a candidate for Police & Crime Commissioner. Some members argued that to do so would be to bring politics into policing. Gloucestershire elected an independent PCC.
When Gloucestershire County Council was the police authority we always had manifesto polices related to policing and fighting crime. The quality of policing is rightfully a matter of political debate. A big issue for us in the county is the disappearance of police officers patrolling on foot and the problems of anti-social behaviour that is going unaddressed.
It is my belief the party nationally must act now and instruct all local parties to field a Liberal Democrat candidate in 2020.
To have any hope of being successful a Liberal Democrat candidate will need at least a year to be challenging the incumbent. The party needs to take these elections seriously.
* Cllr Jeremy Hilton is Leader of Gloucester City Liberal Democrats and member of the Local Government Association’s Safer and Stronger Communities Board
Jeremy, I agree we should put candidates up in every Police & Crime Commissioner election unless local circumstances suggest we shouldn’t. However, it has very little to do with Local Parties. It is the responsibility of Regional Parties to organise the selection of candidates and provide the finance for the campaigns. Unless things regarding candidates has changed radically since 2015 then the State Parties should draw up approval procedures for candidates and in England decide if the State or Regions shall carry out the approval process. (It might be better for England to do it, via the English Candidates Committee [I assume this still exists]).
So if you feel strongly about it, get elected to your Regions Candidates Committee or better still get elected as it Chair.
For Northants £5k deposit says no thanks
Totally agree Jeremy and am working to get our County area to start the Selection process.
However there is one reason why some areas may not stand a candidate, that-is the £5000 deposit needed. This is a major impediment for areas where we have lost money in the last two GE.
I am hoping that the English party will formally agree to extending their proposed Deposit Guarantee scheme to include the PCC elections but this is a very real sticking point for some.
As a County Council member of the Lincolnshire Police Authority from 2001 to 2009 I have always considered the concept of a PCC seriously flawed and a poor substitute for the democratically accountable body that it replaced. If the Lib Dems are still opposed, then they should keep out of the next contest. In any case, are any areas realistically likely to elect a Lib Dem PCC? It would be simply a waste of time and money, in my opinion.
If party members do want to do something during the next campaign, they should urge voters to spoil their ballots if they can even be bothered to vote at all. That’s what I’ve done in Lincolnshire PCC elections twice now. As thankfully the local Lib Dems have not fielded candidates, I got my pencil and wrote “Bring back Police Authorities” on my ballot paper. Even if the local Federation is foolish enough next time to enter a candidate I shall do the same again.