Stuart Crawford

A critique of Liberal Democrat Defence policy, Part 1

By | Thu 25th June 2020 - 6:59 pm

The following is a critique of the defence policy outlined in the Liberal Democrat Manifesto published for the 2019 General Election and presumably still extant at time of writing (June 2020).  Manifesto commitments are reproduced verbatim followed by my commentary.

Page 91: A Secure Defence in the 21st Century

The Armed Forces play a vital role in the defence of the nation: government should have a deep sense of duty to properly support service personnel and veterans. Neither the Conservatives nor Labour have shown a commitment to this: the Conservative government in particular has spread chronic low morale, misspent money on vanity projects and failed to recruit and retain people with the skills needed for 21st century warfare. Liberal Democrats are the only party who understand the new challenges faced by the Armed Forces and who are committed to properly supporting them.

Comment. This is bland, anodyne and says nothing of any consequence on what the party thinks the armed forces are for and what they ought to do.  It talks vaguely about “new challenges” and the need to support the forces without saying what either of those might be. Do we actually know?

We will:

  • Commit to the principle of collective self-defence as laid out in the North Atlantic Treaty and spending two per cent of GDP on defence in line with NATO recommendations: as the economy grows after we have stopped Brexit, this will mean an extra £3 billion over the parliament.

Comment.  In 2017 the UK spent 2.1% of GDP on defence, so this signifies a reduction on past spending. Most commentators agree that for the UK to continue to maintain a full spectrum military capability spending needs to be at least 2.5% of GDP and preferably rise to 3%.  The party should raise its commitment to 2.5% as a minimum.

  • Strengthen our armed services and address critical skills shortages by recruiting STEM graduates to be armed forces engineers, providing ‘golden handshakes’ of up to £10,000. [Copied verbatim from the 2017 GE Manifesto]

Comment.  The opening phrase “strengthen our armed services” is hopelessly vague.  Strengthen them how? In what areas? To what purpose? The commitment to STEM graduates is fine but why the emphasis on engineers? Why not doctors and medics, for example?  What is really needed, given the parlous state of recruitment and retention across the armed services, is a commitment to provide better conditions of service – pay, housing, working environment, family support, pensions, care after service, veterans’ support to mention but some.

  • Promote an international treaty on the principles and limits of the use of technology in modern warfare.

Comment. What does this mean? There are lots of international treaties like this. What aspect are we talking about here?

  • Recognise the expansion of warfare into the cybersphere, by investing in our security and intelligence services and acting to counter cyberattacks. [Copied verbatim from the 2017 GE Manifesto]

Comment.  Fair enough, but how much investment?  Would this be new money in addition to the existing defence budget or a reallocation of funds?

 

* Stuart Crawford is a freelance journalist of several years (and many publications) standing and a party member.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPeter Martin 25th Jun - 8:00pm
    @ Joe Bourke, "....... and for the top 10th decile it is an affordable 7.16%" I like the accuracy of this statement! I'd have probably...
  • User AvatarJoe Bourke 25th Jun - 7:58pm
    The UK already has (or until recently had) forms of Universal benefits for pensioners and parents of minors. The state pension (plus other pension benefits...
  • User AvatarPeter 25th Jun - 7:33pm
    A proposal such as this generates a number of questions. Let us assume that the existing benefits system is working as intended. If it is...
  • User AvatarSean Hagan 25th Jun - 7:18pm
    Admittedly, I haven’t really been following the internal Lib Dem debate surrounding UBI too closely and share some of the natural scepticism expressed by others...
  • User AvatarPeter Hayes 25th Jun - 7:04pm
    Too much sun can be dangerous. My Mum had non malignant skin cancer, lots of what she called knife and fork operations to cut out...
  • User AvatarGeorge Kendall 25th Jun - 7:03pm
    Thank you for a great piece, Kevin, but with one caveat. You say "it is not completely straightforward to summarise how much extra this UBI...