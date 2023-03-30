A duo of Lib Dems at PMQs highlight GP shortage and medicine issue

Lib Dems are doing very well at Prime Minister’s Questions at the moment. Yesterday, we had two questions to Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab in Rishi Sunak’s absence.

First up, Sarah Olney carried through the theme of the day – GP shortages, highlighting the impact:

"What does the Deputy Prime Minister say to those patients left in pain and staff left in tears due to this government’s failed promise to recruit more GPs?" 📺 @sarahjolney1 #PMQs ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/d4upVbdp9O — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) March 29, 2023

From Hansard:

In a shocking article in Surrey Live last year, it was reported that staff at a GP practice in Walton were left in tears and “crumbling under pressure” owing to the increased workload caused by staff shortages. Is that any wonder, Toggle showing location ofColumn 1013when there are 850 fewer GPs in the country than there were in 2019? What does the Deputy Prime Minister say to patients left in pain and staff left in tears—including some in his own constituency—as a result of the Government’s failed promise to recruit more GPs?

The Deputy Prime Minister

Any abuse against any GP in any practice anywhere in the country is absolutely wrong, and we must demonstrate zero tolerance of it. I can tell the hon. Lady that there has been a large increase in the number of GP appointments, with 29 million since the start of the year. We are improving access to general practice, with more support staff, and also improving the technology, with more state-of-the-art telephone systems. A record number of GPs are being trained, and we are investing £1.5 billion to create 50 million more appointments a year by 2024.

Next, Wendy Chamberlain raised the issue of her young constituent, believed to be suffering from a severe neuropsychiatriic condition, Pans Panda, who can’t get the medication she needs.

Today at Prime Minister's Questions, I called on the government to recognise the serious and distressing conditions, PANS PANDAS which triggered by a misdirected immune response to an often mild viral infection. pic.twitter.com/JR19Znz3yz — Wendy Chamberlain MP (@wendychambLD) March 29, 2023

From Hansard: