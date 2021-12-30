A food policy motion for Spring Conference

The deadline is approaching for submitting motions to Spring Conference, which should be a great chance to pin down our policies and demonstrate our values. For me, those values include deep concern about both climate change and animal welfare. If you share those concerns, please sign a motion that’s being submitted – available at this link.

On climate change, we should further strengthen our party’s green credentials by grappling with the environmental impacts of food production. The Climate Change Committee’s pathway to net zero includes reducing meat consumption by at least 35% by 2050. Importantly, this is based on the representative citizens’ Climate Assembly, which was comfortable with reducing meat and dairy consumption by 20-40%. The reason why these reductions are required is both because of the emissions that livestock directly produce and because growing crops to feed livestock is an inefficient use of land that needs to be freed up for carbon capture and nature.

The ‘National Food Strategy’ that reported in July (and that our party called for in our last three manifestos) similarly calls for a 30 per cent reduction in meat consumption within a decade, as part of a plan to create the best balance of healthy food production and nature. But the current government seems unlikely to accept that recommendation: its climate strategy has “nothing to say on diet changes” and the government even deleted a report on the topic. As the motion sets out, the Lib Dems can do better (and do so without resorting to higher taxes on meat, for example).

On animal welfare too, it is time for Lib Dems to lead the debate. Although the current government is making some progress, and British farming has much to be proud of, in some areas the UK is falling behind and there is a lot more to be done. If we were still in the EU, we would now be committed to ‘ending the cage age’ by 2027 – ending the use of pig farrowing crates, caged hens and more – but the UK government has not yet agreed to match this. As another example, the UK kills tens of millions of male chicks each year (as males of egg-laying breeds are no longer considered efficient sources of meat), but thanks to new technologies Germany, France have banned this mass culling from 1 January 2022 (with Italy and probably the EU as a whole set to follow). The UK should be following suit.

It is important to consider food’s animal welfare and climate impacts in tandem. We don’t want farmers to be forced by climate considerations (and the government’s trade policies) to simply move even further towards intensification, with indoor production and faster-growing, short-lived breeds. What we need is ‘less but better meat’, with the lowest welfare products replaced with plant-based options. Alongside raising minimum welfare standards, and applying them to imports too, a good place to start would be ensuring that state-provided meals involve a bit less meat and dairy and otherwise follow particularly high welfare standards. Both the animal welfare standards and environmental impact of food products should also be clearly labelled, so that consumers can do their bit and so that supermarkets and food chains can be made to report on the overall environmental impacts and welfare standards of the food they sell.

I know from my role on the Federal Policy Committee that there is unlikely to be time for a full policy paper on food or animal welfare anytime soon, despite the timeliness of all these issues (not to mention the potential links between food systems and pandemic risks). So to help ensure a debate at Spring Conference, please take a look at the full motion and lend your signature.

* Adam Corlett is an economic analyst and Lib Dem member