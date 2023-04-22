A marathon run in memory of our Erlend

Many of our readers will still be missing the wonderful Erlend Watson, who sadly died in January 2022, 8 months after a lung transplant carried out at the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge. The team there were so brilliant to him.

Tomorrow, Erlend’s great friend James Wright is running the London Marathon to raise money for the Royal Papworth. On his Enthuse Donation page, he says:

In May 2021, my dear friend Erlend had a double lung transplant, as an incurable lung condition had caused his lungs to fail. He received the most amazing care from the team at the Royal Papworth Hospital in difficult circumstances. Erlend persevered with his recovery, with family and friends all rooting for him, but sadly it was not to be, and he passed away on Burns Night in 2022. Erlend didn’t shrink from this challenge, and so I will be using my own challenge to go a small way to thank the team at Papworth, and provide funds to support others in need.

If you want to make a donation in Erlend’s memory to encourage James on his run tomorrow, you can do so here.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings