Caron Lindsay

WATCH: Lib Dem History Group’s Shirley Williams fringe meeting

By | Sat 22nd April 2023 - 12:18 pm

Last month, Neil Stockley wrote about a fringe to be held celebrating the wonderful Shirley Williams, one of my political superheroes, at the York Conference.

But what made Shirley Williams so special was the way which she articulated her political views. She always spoke clearly and directly, combining charm and eloquence. She came across as thoughtful and logical, as well as authentic and sincere. With her passionate advocacy of a fair and tolerant society Shirley energised liberals over many years.

At our Spring Conference fringe meeting, the Liberal Democrat History Group will assess the life and legacy of Shirley Williams. Our guest speakers will be Mark Peel (author, Shirley Williams: The Biography), Lord Tom McNally and Baroness Julie Smith. 

I was very sad to miss the meeting in York, but no worries, we can watch it all below, from the Lib Dem History Group You Tube Channel. There’s lots of other interesting stuff there too.

Enjoy!

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Joe Bourke
    Taiwan's right to self-determination appears unlikely to be resolved by UN resolutions https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/front/archives/2011/09/06/2003512568. T...
  • Alison C
    Just a word of caution: can we please make sure that we cannot be accused of bullying Dominic Raab? Some of the comments floating around are getting a bit close...
  • Alex Macfie
    @Paul R: The international community accepts Taiwan's de facto independence. While Taiwan does not get a seat at the UN table, at the same time any attempt by C...
  • Alex Macfie
    @Martin Gray: E&W is no longer the sort of ultra-safe Tory seat where they weigh the Tory vote. Changes in demography and voting patterns (the exodus of lib...
  • David Evans
    Steve, I know it is a known political skill to be able to avoid directly respond to a tricky point, but to give a direct answer to your question "Might the ...