Neil Stockley

Shirley Williams: Liberal Lion and Trailblazer

By | Thu 9th March 2023 - 8:55 am

When Shirley Williams died in April 2021, Sir Ed Davey paid tribute to a “a Liberal lion” and remembered her as a “trailblazer” and an “inspiration to millions”. 

There were many other affectionate tributes. Unusually for a politician, Shirley was widely loved during her lifetime. David Steel once described her as “a national treasure, rather like the late Queen Mum”. As a Liberal Democrat icon, she stood alongside Paddy Ashdown and Charles Kennedy.

Shirley Williams was, after all, the most popular of the “Gang of Four” who broke away from Labour in 1981 and formed the Social Democratic Party (SDP). Roy Jenkins and David Owen provided the political weight and gravitas, but Shirley provided the personal warmth and empathy. With her stunning victory at the Crosby by-election in November 1981, she was the first candidate to be elected as an MP under the new party’s banner. “Shirl the Pearl”, as she was known, later became the first president of the SDP. 

Even so, her broad and enduring popularity was, in some ways, remarkable. Shirley last held government office in 1979 –as education secretary in Jim Callaghan’s ill-fated Labour government, from when she was best remembered for expanding the comprehensive school system. She passed up the chance to contest the SDP’s first leadership election in 1982 and lost Crosby the following year, a victim of adverse boundary changes, and never returned to the Commons. 

So, how do we explain Shirley’s lasting adoration? Part of was due to her ubiquity in the media. She appeared on the BBC’s Question Time a record 58 times and wrote regular columns for The Guardian and other publications. Then there was the range of progressive causes she championed: civil liberties, political reform, multilateral nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation and, of course, Britain’s destiny as part of the European Union. 

But what made Shirley Williams so special was the way which she articulated her political views. She always spoke clearly and directly, combining charm and eloquence. She came across as thoughtful and logical, as well as authentic and sincere. With her passionate advocacy of a fair and tolerant society Shirley energised liberals over many years. 

At our Spring Conference fringe meeting, the Liberal Democrat History Group will assess the life and legacy of Shirley Williams. Our guest speakers will be Mark Peel (author, Shirley Williams: The Biography), Lord Tom McNally and Baroness Julie Smith. The meeting will take place on Friday 17th March 2023 at 8:15 p.m., in Meeting Room 3 & 4, Novotel York Centre, Fishergate, York YO10 4FD. We look forward to seeing you there.

 

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Roland
    @jenny “bit of a stretch”… well given the BBC bias outcry on Gary Lineker’s comments, I would suggest not that much of a stretch for the current governm...
  • Roland
    It amuses me how many are being fooled; ChatGPT is just a large language model based ALICE chat or (circa 2000) which in turn was an update of ELIZA (1964). Cha...
  • Linda Chung
    Great to have Yue on board. Her real life experiences are enormously valuable....
  • Chris Moore
    In spite of vast resources poured into machine translation, human beings still need to waste large amounts of time correcting the compendious and frequent error...
  • Jenny Barnes
    Social housing availability has severely diminished because of Thatcher’s “right to buy” policy. Every government since has of course been complicit in m...