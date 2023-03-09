Coram Childcare Survey: Time to invest properly in our children’s future

In response to the Coram Family and Childcare annual survey which showed an increase of 5.6% in part-time childcare costs and 7% fewer local areas reporting sufficient childcare places for children under two, Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson Munira Wilson said:

The huge increase in costs of childcare is hitting cash-strapped young families who are already facing a cost of living crisis.

The UK already has some of the highest childcare costs in the world. Parents up and down the country are struggling to afford their nursery fees, while for others the crippling costs of childcare mean they simply can’t afford to return to work.

The Government needs to address this childcare crisis and invest properly in our children’s future.

The Liberal Democrats believe parents deserve a fair deal with quality childcare provision for all, giving children the best start in life and parents more choice about when to return to work.