8 March 2023 – today’s press releases

Braverman’s dangerous rhetoric trashes Britain’s proud legacy

Ed Davey raises deadly ambulance delays at PMQs

Suella Braverman: Lib Dems demand inquiry into potential breach of ministerial code

Steve Brine must stand down from Health Select Committee amid sleaze scandal

Responding to comments made by the Home Secretary this morning on the government’s small boats proposals, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Alistair Carmichael said:

Suella Braverman can’t even answer basic questions about her flawed, callous and inhumane policy. To suggest that those who oppose these divisive plans are somehow betraying Britain is stooping to a new low. It is an insult to all those worried about the dangerous rhetoric of this Conservative government and their heartless, unworkable approach. Britain has a proud history of offering sanctuary to refugees. To turn our back on those fleeing war and persecution trashes that proud legacy – and that’s the real unpatriotic move.

In today’s Prime Minister’s Questions, Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey raised a heartbreaking case of deadly ambulance delays.

Ed Davey spoke about an elderly woman Jean, who dialled 999 only to be told it would be an eight hour wait for an ambulance to arrive. Jean was forced to drive herself to Eastbourne District General Hospital, where she collapsed in A&E and died an hour later.

The Liberal Democrat Leader asked the Prime Minister to apologise to Jean’s family and all those who have lost loved ones amid a crisis in ambulance services in the South East and across the country.

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said:

This heart-breaking case shows the devastating consequences of ambulance delays on patients and their families. My thoughts are with Jean’s family and friends. Years of neglect and underinvestment are stretching our local health services to breaking point, but Conservative ministers just don’t seem to get it. The Prime Minister should visit Eastbourne General Hospital A&E department to see for himself the true extent of this ambulance crisis. He also owes an apology to every family who has lost a loved one as a result of these dangerous waiting times. Today’s response from Rishi Sunak was simply not good enough.

Suella Braverman: Lib Dems demand inquiry into potential breach of ministerial code

The Liberal Democrats have called on the ethics adviser to launch an official investigation into whether Suella Braverman has breached the ministerial code by attacking civil servants over the government’s small boats policy.

In a letter to Rishi Sunak’s Ethics Adviser Sir Laurie Magnus, Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine warned that Suella Braverman’s comments appeared to be a “clear breach of the ministerial code” and demanded an immediate investigation. She also called on Rishi Sunak to sack Suella Braverman if it’s confirmed she did breach the Code.

Paragraph 5.1 of the Ministerial Code states that: “Ministers must uphold the political impartiality of the Civil Service,” and “Ministers should be professional in their working relationships with the Civil Service and treat all those with whom they come into contact with consideration and respect.”

Liberal Democrat Cabinet Office Spokesperson Christine Jardine MP said:

Suella Braverman’s rhetoric is not only disrespectful and wrong, it is a potentially serious breach of the Ministerial Code. Ministers are expected to respect the impartiality of the civil servants, and be professional and respectful towards them. Braverman’s comments have fallen way short of those standards by attacking civil servants and dragging them into deluded Conservative Party conspiracy theories. We need an urgent inquiry to get to the bottom of this. If Suella Braverman is found to have breached the Ministerial Code again, Rishi Sunak will surely have no choice but to sack her. Anything less would leave his promise to govern with integrity in tatters.

Steve Brine must stand down from Health Select Committee amid sleaze scandal

Responding to reports by the Daily Telegraph that Chair of the Health Select Committee Steve Brine, lobbied the NHS Chief Executive on behalf of a company paying him, Liberal Democrat Health spokesperson Daisy Cooper said: