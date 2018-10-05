Caron Lindsay

A very sweet Lib Dem GAIN in Chesterfield

By | Fri 5th October 2018 - 12:12 am

Back in 1994 or thereabouts, we failed to gain a labour seat in a by-election by a handful of votes. 17 stuck in my mind, but Paul Holmes tells me it’s 34. 17 extra voters.

Tonight, we won that Moor ward seat by a few more votes – a gain from Labour.

That is THE legendary Tony Rogers, becoming a Councillor again at the age of 80.

The result in full:

L Dem 532 47% (Tony Rogers)

Lab 445 39% (Ron Mihaly who also lost the Holmebrook by election to the Lib Dems last September)

Con 84 7.4%

UKIP 69 6%

Having lived through a spate of by-election gains in Chesterfield in the 1990s, I can’t tell you how wonderful it is to see it happening again.

They are making a habit of it as this is the third time they’ve pulled off a gain in the last 22 months. They won Mastin Moor and Woodthorpe (Town Council) Dec 2016, and Holmebrook Ward on Chesterfield Borough Council (for the second time, the first being in 1997 just before the General Election) seat in September 2017, They also took a County Council seat from Labour last year.

Chesterfield shows us we can bring the fight to Labour in a big way.

Well done to Tony, Paul Holmes and the amazing Chesterfield team.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

One Comment

  • Michael Mullaney 5th Oct '18 - 12:31am

    A great result. A tribute to Tony Rogers a fantastic campaigner. To Paul and Rae Holmes and Andrew Hollyer and the rest of the team. If you drew a list of who deserved to be elected a Lib Dem councillor Tony Rogers would top the list. Delighted he’s won a really nice man and a great liberal

  • User AvatarOld Liberal 5th Oct - 1:10am
    It is interesting to note that in 2012, those men who only had personal pensions and annuities had had a cut imposed on them with...
  • User AvatarMichael Mullaney 5th Oct - 12:31am
    A great result. A tribute to Tony Rogers a fantastic campaigner. To Paul and Rae Holmes and Andrew Hollyer and the rest of the team....
  • User AvatarLorenzo Cherin 4th Oct - 11:35pm
    A touching film, and excellent posting. I would agree with Frankie, and understand Sarah. Nobody should completely feel they have no way to respond and...
  • User Avatarfrankie 4th Oct - 11:05pm
    We live in unsettled times. People are randomly lashing out trying to find someone to blame. Unfortunately the trans community provide an ideal target, all...
  • User AvatarSarah Brown 4th Oct - 9:54pm
    Being trans in the UK at the moment means facing a daily tidal wave of hate washing over you, with no right of reply or...
  • User AvatarJudy Abel 4th Oct - 8:13pm
    @Michael The Telegraph headline of 5 July 2018 was actually 'Parents' excessive use of mobile phones is driving behavioural problems among children, study finds' -...
