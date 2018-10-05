A very sweet Lib Dem GAIN in Chesterfield

Back in 1994 or thereabouts, we failed to gain a labour seat in a by-election by a handful of votes. 17 stuck in my mind, but Paul Holmes tells me it’s 34. 17 extra voters.

Tonight, we won that Moor ward seat by a few more votes – a gain from Labour.

Happy @ChesterfieldLD team after a great campaign to get @LibDems Tony Rogers elected in Moor Ward, winning the seat from Labour. @ALDC pic.twitter.com/IkdCDTBV0D — Andrew Hollyer (@AndyHollyer) October 4, 2018

That is THE legendary Tony Rogers, becoming a Councillor again at the age of 80.

LDM GAIN #Moor in #Chesterfield with 47% (+12) from LAB who finished second with 39% (-10). Changes with 2015. pic.twitter.com/FAooUY2EZr — Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) October 4, 2018

The result in full:

L Dem 532 47% (Tony Rogers)

Lab 445 39% (Ron Mihaly who also lost the Holmebrook by election to the Lib Dems last September)

Con 84 7.4%

UKIP 69 6%

Having lived through a spate of by-election gains in Chesterfield in the 1990s, I can’t tell you how wonderful it is to see it happening again.

They are making a habit of it as this is the third time they’ve pulled off a gain in the last 22 months. They won Mastin Moor and Woodthorpe (Town Council) Dec 2016, and Holmebrook Ward on Chesterfield Borough Council (for the second time, the first being in 1997 just before the General Election) seat in September 2017, They also took a County Council seat from Labour last year.

Chesterfield shows us we can bring the fight to Labour in a big way.

Well done to Tony, Paul Holmes and the amazing Chesterfield team.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings