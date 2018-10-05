Observations of an ex pat: Cold War Memory Lane

Cold War Memory Lane is being resurfaced with a fresh alphabet soup of nuclear weapons, treaty breaches, renewed bellicosity, cyber attacks and even assassination.
Putin’s Russia has been branded a “pariah state” by British defence Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Kay Bailey Hutchinson, Washington’s Permanent Representative to NATO has threatened to “take out” the latest generation of Russian intermediate-range nuclear weapons.
Of course, we are not back in 1945.Then a prostrate Western Europe was in danger of being overrun by a Soviet war machine whose authoritarian government made no secret of its aim of overthrowing capitalism and the democratic structures that supported it.
The political and economic collapse of the Soviet Union pushed the frontline between the West and Russia right up against the Russian border. Europe is now an economic powerhouse, although it remains a stunted midget in military terms. It continues to need American protection as much as America needs European markets and political support which is why NATO remains relevant.
The initial American reaction to Soviet aggression in the Cold War was to deploy troops and nuclear capable aircraft in Western Europe as a counter to superior Soviet conventional forces. The message was clear: Attack Western Europe and you will be delayed by conventional forces long enough for atomic bombs to wipe out your cities a la Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
Then the Soviets developed their own atomic/nuclear weapons and the starting pistol for the arms race was fired. In an atmosphere of mutual paranoia and distrust, both sides developed a frightening array of nuclear weapons that could be delivered by aircraft, fired from ships and submarines or mobile land launchers or fixed missile siloes. Both sides refused to slow their pace until they came within sight of the finishing line and saw the terrifying prospect of a nuclear wasteland beyond.
The result was a series of first strategies and then negotiations. First was the Balance of Terror. This was followed by the theory of Mutual Assured Destruction (MAD). Then there was the 1972 Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty (ABM) which prevented either side from wiping out the other before they could respond (known as first-strike capability). This coincided with and was followed by negotiated limits on the strategic arsenals of the two super powers: The 1972 SALT I (Strategic Arms Limitation) Treaty and the 1979 SALT II Treaty. Then there was the 1987 INF (Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces) Treaty , and finally, as the Soviet Union imploded and collapsed, the 1993 CFE (Conventional Armed Forces in Europe) Treaty and the 1993 CWC (Chemical Weapons Convention) banning the manufacture of chemical weapons.
All of these treaties together were the carefully constructed diplomatic tapestry which helped to bring an end to the Cold War. Then it started to unravel in December 2001. As part of the response to 9/11, George W. Bush announced that the US was withdrawing from the ABM Treaty. He said they needed protection from possible rogue nuclear states. Russia’s parlous economic and political condition dictated a muted response from Moscow. But Russian eyebrows were raised and the move was filed away in the paranoia cabinet, along with the American decision to move conventional forces into Poland and Romania—countries which Moscow has long considered to be their backyard as well as the military front door to the Russian steppes.
In response Putin, in 2008, started to breach the INF Treaty by starting to deploy a series of intermediate-range nuclear Missiles (SSC-8, R-500 and 9K 720 Iskander) with ranges of up to 3,100miles. Every European country was now threatened. When the Soviets employed the same tactics the US responded with the deployment of cruise and Pershing missiles. These were withdrawn under the terms of the 1987 INF Treaty, and the Russian intermediate range missiles were dismantled.
Communism is no longer the guiding light of the Kremlin. But Russia remains an ideological threat. Marxist-Leninism has been replaced by an authoritarian Russian nationalism led by an oligarchical kleptocracy that needs to dominate Europe and decouple it from America in order to survive in its present form. The deployment of the intermediate-range nuclear weapons along with cyber attacks and assassinations are all part and parcel of a strategy which mirrors that of the Cold War Soviet Union.
* Tom Arms is a Wandsworth Lib Dem and produces and presents the podcast www.lookaheadnews.com
A very interesting piece. I would like to add a few things from my personal perspective. I was born during the second war so no doubt a lot that I think I remember have been added to over the years. At the end of the war there was real concern about the power of Germany, and fear it would rise again. In fact when I studies science subjects in the sixth form what was referred to as scientific German was part of the curriculum. At University we were urged to study German as an optional extra. Russia was even more obsessed. Lenin and colleagues had of course a soft spot for Germany. In fact the Germans gave Lenin safe passage through Germany. As far as I can now see Russia wanted to have a neutral Germany as there had been agreed a neutral Austria. The three western powers kept their forces in the west and Russia did in the East. There was little appetite to have German unification. In the west America inevitably took the lead, and the Marshall plan developed. It might be said that opposition to German rearmament was good for Germany. It meant that they did not spend the huge amounts of money that the victorious western allies spent on their armed forces. They did not have to spend money on rear guard actions that the U.K. and France did – to be followed by the US trauma in Vietnam. The USSR was not able to match the investment in Germany that in particular the US had produced. Most of the pre 1945 industrial areas, Silesia for example, were now in Poland. Millions of Germans died or ended up in the new Germany.
I think it is important to look at the reality on the ground of how we got to our present position. If we move to the present day we see the success of western banks lawyers and accountancy firms, often and probably mainly in exporting the sort of business model which has lead in our country to half built hospitals in Liverpool and Birmingham. And of course they have advised on how to spirit away billions through tax havens in London and so on. Money has looked for a safe haven. Pushing up house prices in London is one result.
What price an ethical foreign policy?
Like all Nationalists they fear loss of there power base They wish to have strong borders thus will try to secure via de-stabalising ..ie Poland ,Romania, Ukraine, the neighbour’s and any who may threaten their position, including secret agents who jump ship. This can also be seen in cyber attacks. Yes, we need the US and Trump needs Europe. The nuclear Cold War is unthinkable The cyber one is not.
In 1945 Western Europe was not in the slightest danger of being overrun by the Red Army.
Pu-239 from the Hanford reactors and U-235 from the Oak Ridge isotopic enrichment plant would have stopped them in a flash. So to speak.
I’m just trying to figure out what part of my anatomy has to do with the problem ( “a ‘prostate’ Western Europe”?). Seriously though, as someone whose formative years were spent under the threat of nuclear annihilation, I still can’t believe that Berlin Wall coming down, as I really thought that the Soviet Union had such a hold on its people that MAD would remain a fact of life for many years to come.
There’s no doubting the power of the human spirit. I still remember the words of JFK at what the East Germans had named ‘the great anti fascist Wall’ back in the early 1960s, which went something like; “We know democracy isn’t perfect; but we don’t need a wall to keep our people in “. So what did we in the West do when capitalism beat communism? We rubbed their noses in it in that we sat back as far as Russia was concerned and allowed chaos to reign. Out of this economic chaos emerged the oligarchs and their front man, who is currently putting up two fingers to the West. Mind you, you do have to ask yourself if he is really pulling all of the strings anymore.
As far as retaliation, it might be difficult if he really does have some ‘kompromat ‘ on Trump. He certainly has a lever over Eastern Europe, and Germany in particular, with his gas pipeline. Nigel Hunter is right about the “cyber war”. We need to wise up. If Russia continues to ride roughshod and exploit the kind of open society that Hitler managed to exploit in the 1930s, then we need to hit him where it hurts, namely in the pocket.