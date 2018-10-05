Newspuppy

LibLink: Jo Swinson: Like me, Jacinda Ardern took her baby to work and was met with ignorance

By | Fri 5th October 2018 - 10:25 am

Last week Jacinda Ardern proved that when you are a mother, people will criticise you whatever you do. The moral of that story is that you should make the decisions that suit your family.

Jo Swinson wrote for the Guardian about her and Jacinda’s experiences and how they show we still have a long way to go to deal with discrimination in the workplace.

She highlighted the chorus of disapproval that she and Jacinda had been put through:

Yet along with the warm headlines came the inevitable snarky comments from the political world, and the constant judgment by others that is a hallmark of motherhood. Ardern was criticised for the cost of plane tickets after she made a special one-day trip to the Pacific Islands Forum in order to accommodate breastfeeding her baby, then 11 weeks old. Her daughter had to stay at home because she was too young for the necessary vaccinations, so her options were to either not go at all, or go for only a short time. Ardern summed it up perfectly: “If I didn’t go, I imagine there would have been equal criticism. Damned if I did, damned if I didn’t.”

I experienced a similar reaction to taking my 11-week-old son, Gabriel into the House of Commons chamber for the closing speeches of a debate earlier this month. While lots of people have seen it as a welcome step forward, plenty of others deemed it a disgrace. In July, in the wake of the Brexit vote where the Tory party chairman broke our pairing arrangement, I was criticised for nursing Gabriel at home instead of being at work.

Over 1000 women a week suffer discrimination just for having a baby. Jo looks at how workplaces could be more flexible in their arrangements and employers more approachable and open to meeting their needs.

For example, to fulfil my responsibilities at the recent Lib Dem party conference, my husband had to take Gabriel and his four-year-old brother on to the seafront at Brighton, and pop back into the conference centre every few hours to pick up expressed milk and let me feed the baby. I imagine a similar operation was in place for Ardern at the UN, albeit in rather more illustrious surroundings.

Returning to work while breastfeeding is possible, yet often it feels too difficult to speak to the boss about the simple changes a woman needs to do this.

Ardern is the first to admit she has many advantages that most new parents do not have, as do I. Being in a position of power, able largely to set your own diary with flexibility to accommodate the feeding schedule of a newborn baby, makes it possible to return to work and just about keep the balls in the air. Yet instead of support at work, many new mums get a P45. It’s a national scandal that as many as 54,000 women a year are forced out of their jobs just for having a baby.

You can read the whole article here.

* Newshound in training. I'm sweet and full of mischief, just like my stories.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in LibLink.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarpaul holmes 5th Oct - 1:54pm
    PS. Of the 6 people in the photo 5 of us had been up and campaigning since before 6am (so 17 hours on the go...
  • User Avatarpaul holmes 5th Oct - 1:41pm
    Thank you for your congratulations Ruth. Yes of course there were women involved in our campaign. Our excellent PPC, Emily Coy was out with a...
  • User AvatarJudy Abel 5th Oct - 1:06pm
    @Paul. I agree I think mobiles are great for staying in touch and on balance a really positive thing. This post was just about the...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 5th Oct - 12:38pm
    It's good to see Olly and Alison doing their bit. It's just a pity that homeless people are particularly badly affected by the delays and...
  • User Avatarnvelope2003 5th Oct - 12:24pm
    Tom Harney/ David Raw: You are looking at railways in today's conditions, not when they were built by the private companies. The lines closed by...
  • User AvatarPaul Walter 5th Oct - 12:23pm
    I went away to a boarding school. In the long summer holidays I had no contact with school friends - the nearest one was thirty...
Sat 6th Oct 2018
19:30
Quiz Night - Cheltenham
Sat 13th Oct 2018
19:00
Quiz Night in Chelmsford
19:15
Crofton Quiz
Sat 20th Oct 2018
10:00
East of England Liberal Democrat Conference
Thu 25th Oct 2018
Suffolk County Council, Bosmere by-election
Fri 26th Oct 2018
19:00
Brexit briefing with Jason J Hunter