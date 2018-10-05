The Voice

Olly Grender and Alison Suttie to sleep out for World Homelessness Day

By | Fri 5th October 2018 - 11:55 am

It’s World Homelessness Day next Wednesday. To mark the occasion and highlight the plight of young people forced to sleep on the streets, Lib Dem peers Alison Suttie and Olly Grender will be sleeping out overnight. They are raising money for De Paul, a charity which helps young people who are affected by homelessness.

Already they have raised more than £1000 for De Paul. On their Just Giving page, they explain why they are doing this:

This will be our third year of sleeping out just once a year for this charity. Depaul UK is a fantastic youth homelessness charity providing housing and support to 16-25 year olds who do not have a safe place to sleep.

According to government figures, the number of young people sleeping rough in England increased by 28 per cent, between 2016 and 2017. No young person should find themselves sleeping on the streets.

Depaul UK believe that every young person deserves a home and a stake in their community, which is why they work tirelessly to provide the stability and support young people need to progress beyond homelessness.

In 2017, they supported 3,763 young people empowering them to lead better, more independent lives.

This year, to raise vital funds for the emergency and preventative services they provide nationally, Alison and I will team up again and will be sleeping out at the Kia Oval on Wednesday 10th October. That evening before the sleep out we will hear from Depaul staff about the great work they’ve been doing. We will then buy some cardboard from Depaul and bed down for the night.

We will be cold, we will be uncomfortable, we will be getting a really bad night’s sleep but we will be together in supporting young people who face homelessness in the UK and we will be trying to understand a little better what they are going through.

Thank you so much for your support, we really appreciate it pounds or pence all gratefully received!

If you can, please support Olly and Alison by donating here.

  • David Raw 5th Oct '18 - 12:38pm

    It’s good to see Olly and Alison doing their bit.

    It’s just a pity that homeless people are particularly badly affected by the delays and the system that is built into Universal Credit – all of which was introduced with Liberal Democrat support in both houses of Parliament in 2013

