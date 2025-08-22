ALDC by-election report, 21st August

It has been a bumper package of by-elections this week, with eight polls for nine seats, including the replacement of a double-hatted councillor.

In Hinchley Wood, Claygate & Oxshott, Councillor Andy Burton and the team pulled off a great victory on Surrey County Council, which sees the end of Conservative control of the county. Congratulations!

Surrey County Council, Hinchley Wood, Claygate & Oxshott

Liberal Democrats (Andy Burton): 1,656 (38.1%, -6.2)

Conservative: 1,346 (31.0%, -16.0)

Independent: 659 (15.2%, new)

Reform UK: 551 (12.7%, +8.3)

Green Party: 101 (2.3%, new)

Labour: 31 (0.7%, -3.6)

Liberal Democrats GAIN from Conservative

Turnout: 34%

In East Hampshire, congratulations are also due to Councillor Lizzie Marshall and the team for this solid hold, with an increase in vote share!

East Hampshire District Council, Alton Amery

Liberal Democrats (Lizzie Marshall): 145 (54.9%, +1.6)

Reform UK: 189 (25.5%, new)

Conservative: 145 (19.6%, -9.9)

Liberal Democrat HOLD

Turnout: 36.45%

Back in Surrey, Runnymede Lib Dems were facing two elections for three seats. Commiserations to Jenny Coulon and Ronan McCaughey, whose increase in support wasn’t quite enough to hold off a Reform UK challenge to gain from the Conservatives. A strong effort has put them in a great position for future campaigns.

Runnymede Borough Council, Addlestone South

Reform UK: 467 (32.36%, +32.36)

Reform UK: 414

Liberal Democrats (Jenny Coulon): 356 (24.67%, +15.53)

Liberal Democrats (Ronan McCaughey): 352

Conservative: 329 (22.80%, -33.11)

Conservative: 273

Labour: 146 (10.12%, -18.05)

Labour: 129

Green Party: 145 (10.05%, +3.28)

Reform UK GAIN x2 from Conservative

Turnout: 28%

Reform UK also took the Surrey County Council seat, as Mike Smith also added to the Lib Dem vote share.

Surrey County Council, Addlestone

Reform UK: 931 (34.2%, new)

Conservative: 659 (24.2%, -25.9)

Liberal Democrats (Mike Smith): 473 (17.4%, +9.2)

Green Party: 441 (16.2%, +1.9)

Labour: 222 (8.1%, -10.9)

Reform UK GAIN from Conservative

Thank you once again to Andrew Joyce, who by-election-watchers will have seen before, for getting the Liberal Democrats on to the ballot in Abermaw.

Gwynedd Council, Abermaw

Independent (Cleaver): 299 (49.6%, new)

Independent (Davies Fisher): 161 (26.7%, new)

Reform UK: 107 (17.7%, new)

Conservative: 20 (3.3%, -5.1)

Pirate Party: 11 (1.8%, new)

Liberal Democrats (Andrew Joyce): 5 (0.8%, new)

Independent GAIN from Independent

Also getting us back onto the ballot where we were absent last time was Miruna Leitoiu in Hounslow – thank you.

Hounslow London Borough Council, Cranford

Labour: 951 (40.7%, -12.6)

Conservative: 679 (29.1%, +10.0)

Reform UK: 405 (17.3%, new)

Green Party: 156 (6.7%, -7.5)

Liberal Democrats (Miruna Leitoiu): 145 (6.2%, new)

Labour HOLD

Turnout: 21.65%

In Doncaster, our thanks go to Giulia Savini for standing this time.

Doncaster MBC, Bentley

Reform UK: 1,062 (43.8%, +4.2)

Labour: 912 (37.6%, +4.7)

Independent: 169 (7.0%, new)

Conservative: 121 (5.0%, -5.8)

Green Party : 79 (3.3%, -5.6)

Liberal Democrats (Giulia Savini): 39 (1.6%, -3.1)

TUSC: 29 (1.2%, -2.0)

Workers Party: 15 (0.6%, new)

Reform UK HOLD

Turnout: 19.08%

Sadly, there was no Liberal Democrat candidate in East Renfrewshire.

East Renfrewshire Council, Barrhead, Liboside and Uplawmoor

1st prefs:

Labour: 1,901 (41.9%, +21.7)

SNP: 1,142 (25.1%, -8.3)

Reform UK: 1,018 (22.4%, new)

Green Party: 247 (5.4%, +2.0)

Conservative: 207 (4.6%, -6.2)

Abolish Holyrood: 27 (0.6%, new)

Labour HOLD

Thank you to all of our candidates, agents, and campaign teams.

A full summary of these results, and all other principal council by-elections, can be found on the ALDC by-elections page here.

* Chris Ward is the Campaigns and Communications Intern for ALDC