Chris Ward

ALDC by-election report, 21st August

By | Fri 22nd August 2025 - 5:24 pm

It has been a bumper package of by-elections this week, with eight polls for nine seats, including the replacement of a double-hatted councillor.

In Hinchley Wood, Claygate & Oxshott, Councillor Andy Burton and the team pulled off a great victory on Surrey County Council, which sees the end of Conservative control of the county. Congratulations!

Surrey County Council, Hinchley Wood, Claygate & Oxshott
Liberal Democrats (Andy Burton): 1,656 (38.1%, -6.2)
Conservative: 1,346 (31.0%, -16.0)
Independent: 659 (15.2%, new)
Reform UK: 551 (12.7%, +8.3)
Green Party: 101 (2.3%, new)
Labour: 31 (0.7%, -3.6)

Liberal Democrats GAIN from Conservative

Turnout: 34%

In East Hampshire, congratulations are also due to Councillor Lizzie Marshall and the team for this solid hold, with an increase in vote share!

East Hampshire District Council, Alton Amery
Liberal Democrats (Lizzie Marshall): 145 (54.9%, +1.6)
Reform UK: 189 (25.5%, new)
Conservative: 145 (19.6%, -9.9)

Liberal Democrat HOLD

Turnout: 36.45%

Back in Surrey, Runnymede Lib Dems were facing two elections for three seats. Commiserations to Jenny Coulon and Ronan McCaughey, whose increase in support wasn’t quite enough to hold off a Reform UK challenge to gain from the Conservatives. A strong effort has put them in a great position for future campaigns.

Runnymede Borough Council, Addlestone South
Reform UK: 467 (32.36%, +32.36)
Reform UK: 414
Liberal Democrats (Jenny Coulon): 356 (24.67%, +15.53)
Liberal Democrats (Ronan McCaughey): 352
Conservative: 329 (22.80%, -33.11)
Conservative: 273
Labour: 146 (10.12%, -18.05)
Labour: 129
Green Party: 145 (10.05%, +3.28)

Reform UK GAIN x2 from Conservative

Turnout: 28%

Reform UK also took the Surrey County Council seat, as Mike Smith also added to the Lib Dem vote share.

Surrey County Council, Addlestone
Reform UK: 931 (34.2%, new)
Conservative: 659 (24.2%, -25.9)
Liberal Democrats (Mike Smith): 473 (17.4%, +9.2)
Green Party: 441 (16.2%, +1.9)
Labour: 222 (8.1%, -10.9)

Reform UK GAIN from Conservative

Thank you once again to Andrew Joyce, who by-election-watchers will have seen before, for getting the Liberal Democrats on to the ballot in Abermaw.

Gwynedd Council, Abermaw
Independent (Cleaver): 299 (49.6%, new)
Independent (Davies Fisher): 161 (26.7%, new)
Reform UK: 107 (17.7%, new)
Conservative: 20 (3.3%, -5.1)
Pirate Party: 11 (1.8%, new)
Liberal Democrats (Andrew Joyce): 5 (0.8%, new)

Independent GAIN from Independent

Also getting us back onto the ballot where we were absent last time was Miruna Leitoiu in Hounslow – thank you.

Hounslow London Borough Council, Cranford
Labour: 951 (40.7%, -12.6)
Conservative: 679 (29.1%, +10.0)
Reform UK: 405 (17.3%, new)
Green Party: 156 (6.7%, -7.5)
Liberal Democrats (Miruna Leitoiu): 145 (6.2%, new)

Labour HOLD

Turnout: 21.65%

In Doncaster, our thanks go to Giulia Savini for standing this time.

Doncaster MBC, Bentley
Reform UK: 1,062 (43.8%, +4.2)
Labour: 912 (37.6%, +4.7)
Independent: 169 (7.0%, new)
Conservative: 121 (5.0%, -5.8)
Green Party : 79 (3.3%, -5.6)
Liberal Democrats (Giulia Savini): 39 (1.6%, -3.1)
TUSC: 29 (1.2%, -2.0)
Workers Party: 15 (0.6%, new)

Reform UK HOLD

Turnout: 19.08%

Sadly, there was no Liberal Democrat candidate in East Renfrewshire.

East Renfrewshire Council, Barrhead, Liboside and Uplawmoor
1st prefs:
Labour: 1,901 (41.9%, +21.7)
SNP: 1,142 (25.1%, -8.3)
Reform UK: 1,018 (22.4%, new)
Green Party: 247 (5.4%, +2.0)
Conservative: 207 (4.6%, -6.2)
Abolish Holyrood: 27 (0.6%, new)

Labour HOLD

Thank you to all of our candidates, agents, and campaign teams.

A full summary of these results, and all other principal council by-elections, can be found on the ALDC by-elections page here.

 

* Chris Ward is the Campaigns and Communications Intern for ALDC

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • Ian Patterson 22nd Aug '25 - 5:32pm

    5 is just embarrassing in Abermaw as is 39 in Doncaster. Did we only target the one seat in Surrey we actually won and devoted less resources to the division where.3 seats were up for grabs?

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert

Recent Comments

  • Nonconformistradical
    @Simon R A residential house over 70 years old may be OK - I live in one, although being a timber framed building it has needed some renovation. But I ver...
  • Ian Patterson
    5 is just embarrassing in Abermaw as is 39 in Doncaster. Did we only target the one seat in Surrey we actually won and devoted less resources to the division wh...
  • Jenny Barnes
    They will have to do something about housing refugees in hotels . I suggest they should be allowed to work and sort out their own accommodation while waiting fo...
  • Mark ValladaresMark Valladares
    I don’t usually comment on press releases, I merely publish them for the edification of our readers, but on this occasion… It should be noted that older ...
  • David Raw
    A pleasure to agree with Simon R…….. what on earth is Mr Cole Hamilton on about ? Does he never have afternoon tea in the Waverley (formerly North British) ...