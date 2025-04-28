ALDC by-election report – 24 April 2025

Thursday 24th April saw four principal by-elections (each of them with a Lib Dem candidate), including a Liberal Democrat defence.

Congratulations are due to Cllr Tom McCann and the West Berkshire team, who held Thatcham North East, despite an increased field. Both Labour and Reform were new onto the ballot, and their combined support was much more than the dip in the Lib Dem vote share.

West Berkshire District Council, Thatcham North East

Liberal Democrats (Tom McCann): 690 (41.1, -14.8)

Conservative: 428 (25.5%, +0.1)

Reform UK: 367 (21.9%, new)

Green Party: 127 (7.6%, -11.0)

Labour: 65 (3.9%, new)

Liberal Democrat HOLD

Meanwhile, there was a near miss in Arun, where there was a Lib Dem/Reform battle to gain from independent in Marine ward, whose other councillor is a Liberal Democrat. Commiserations to Paul Wells and the team, who were pipped by just ten votes.

Arun District Council, Marine

Reform UK: 306 (26.0%, new)

Liberal Democrats (Paul Wells): 296 (25.2%, -2.8)

Labour: 236 (20.1%, -1.1)

Conservative: 192 (16.3%, -1.3)

Green Party: 115 (9.8%, new)

Independent: 31 (2.6%, new)

Reform UK GAIN from Independent

Elsewhere, there were vote share increases in the two other by-elections, in Suffolk and Fife. Kelly Turner and Ed Scotcher each overtook the Conservatives by nearly tripling and nearly doubling the Lib Dem support in St Johns, and Glenrothes Central and Thornton, respectively. Thank you to them and their teams.

Suffolk County Council, St John’s

Labour: 600 (28%, -19.7)

Green Party: 458 (21.4%, +13.6)

Reform UK: 442 (20.6%, new)

Liberal Democrats (Kelly Turner): 323 (15.1%, +9.8)

Conservative: 318 (14.9%, -21.3)

Labour HOLD

Fife Council, Glenrothes Central and Thornton

SNP: 1439 (47.6%, -1.1)

Labour: 649 (21.5%, -6.4)

Reform UK: 541 (17.9%, new)

Liberal Democrats (Ed Scotcher): 207 (6.9%, +3)

Conservative: 185 (6.1%, -6)

SNP HOLD

Thank you to all of our candidates, agents, and campaign teams.

A full summary of these results, and all other principal council by-elections, can be found on the ALDC by-elections page here.

* ALDC is the Association of Liberal Democrat Councillors and Campaigners