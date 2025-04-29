How do we apply Liberalism in day-to-day politics? A thoughtful new book, When We Speak of Freedom, edited by Paul Hindley and Benjamin Wood, deserves more discussion here. The subtitle is ‘Radical Liberalism in an age of crisis’. For the editors, the crisis is part-political, caused by the challenge of populism and nationalism, but primarily ethical, about a failure of community and a sense of alienation.

Alan Butt Philip’s foreword introduces one important theme of the book: how individual citizens can find a way of living that is environmentally sustainable and morally fulfilling. Michael Meadowcroft’s opening chapter addresses the ‘deep hollowness at the heart of our politics’ and the need to reorient community identities away from the rat race in an era of low growth.

To me, as a political historian of Liberalism, the book raises the question of how Liberals can strike the right balance between ethical ideals and practical politics. It is produced by the John Stuart Mill Institute, and, like Mill himself, focuses on issues of moral purpose and citizenship. Ben Wood is an accomplished theologian. It’s well-written and stimulating.

Liberals always run the risk that the public sees their philosophising as something well-meaning but abstract, divorced from the day-to-day task of winning power. Politics is a competition, and party slogans only work if they persuade voters to take one side against another. As David Howarth recognises in his chapter, the ultimate threat to liberal politics is illiberal authoritarianism. Liberal Democrats need to undermine the appeal of Faragism, which threatens everything they stand for.

They have the tools to do that, if they think politically. Political Liberalism can be seen as a more-or-less coherent philosophy adopted by successive charismatic leaders over the last two hundred years. In my own short account of it, Russell, Gladstone, Lloyd George, Grimond and Ashdown define ‘Liberalism’ rather than Mill, who never held office, and was a deliberately provocative intellectual. Posthumously he has been given some special significance by thinkers who like his ethical arguments, but also, I suspect, by some people who don’t know very much about the nineteenth-century Liberal Party and wrongly think that he had influence over its policies.

As a practical party philosophy, Liberalism has always foregrounded the process of politics itself, and argued that effective representation is the fundamental idea from which everything else develops. Liberals have prioritised constitutional reform; they have adjusted many policies in response to popular grievances; they have mounted crusades against anti-social vested interests. They have claimed that a mutually respectful relationship between politicians and people is the basis of good governance, because it legitimises authority, stability and law. This commitment to the practice of political interaction still underpins Lib Dem success at local level.

Such a focus on politics and constitutionalism can sharpen our critique of Farage in three ways.

First, Lib Dem effectiveness locally can show politics working for people at a time when Reform exploits the loss of faith in democracy. When we Speak of Freedom will be of most use if its ethical principles inspire specific Lib Dem initiatives at local community level which counter the charge that Britain is ‘broken’. Lib Dems should explicitly demolish Farage’s claim that the political class is separate from, and indeed has betrayed, the people.

Second, in modern multi-ethnic Britain, a sense of common purpose and patriotism is most safely constructed around confidence in political and constitutional processes – parliament, the rule of law, the monarchy. The alternative, a divisively ethnic conception of national identity, will end by destroying any sense of common Britishness. So national government needs to show that it can address key popular concerns. From this perspective, Denis Robertson Sullivan’s chapter on housing reform is most suggestive.

Third, restoring faith in politicians gives them the moral authority to make difficult arguments. Almost all Liberals agree that rejoining the single market is essential for British economic prosperity, but it will be difficult to sell it to an unsympathetic media. It must be packaged alongside more obviously patriotic arguments, which is why criticism of Ed Davey urging ‘Buy British’ is surely misplaced. Britain needs what Michael Ignatieff has argued the Canadian Liberal party must pursue: a ruthless audit of what infrastructural renewal is necessary to enable us to remain a prosperous country as globalisation gives way to hostile regional economic blocs, followed by fast and effective action. For nineteenth-century Liberals, the ultimate aim of constitutional reform was more energetic executive government.

* Jonathan Parry is a member of the Liberal Democrats and a retired university History teacher. His “Short Histories: Liberalism” is published by Agenda Publishing.