A great victory for Liberals everywhere

Mark Carney and the Canadian Liberals have won an extraordinary victory which seemed impossible a few months ago.

In hispowerful victory speech in English and French, he said that he would be guided by 3 values ; Humility , Ambition and Unity and stressed the importance of bringing the whole country together to deal with the new world we are in.

He could not have been clearer about the threat and the fundamental change: “America wants our land, our resources, our country …. President Trump is trying to break us, so that America can own us. Our old relationship with the United States is over ….. The system of global open trade .. is dead”

Prime Minister Carney talked about expanding trade elsewhere : “we have many other options than the US to build prosperity for all Canadians”

Notably, Mr Carney talked about doubling the amount of home building “using Canadian technology, Canadian skilled workers and Canadian lumber” and he intends to turn Canada into an “energy superpower in both clean and conventional energy”

He did not attempt to sugar coat things : “the coming days and months will be challenging and they will call for some sacrifices , but we will share those sacrifices by supporting our workers and businesses” and “above all we will build an independent future for our great country”.

I was most struck in his speech by a simple phrase and a huge rebuke to Trump :

“We see kindness as a virtue not as a weakness”

There is much which echoes what Ed Davey has been saying about dealing with Trump and I hope that Keir Starmer will welcome this result and start building closer trade links with our friends in Canada.

As fellow members of Liberal International we have our own part to play is in and I have asked that at the meeting of the Federal Conference Committee next week we discuss inviting a speaker from the Canadian Liberals, either in person or via zoom to address our Autumn Conference .

Elbows up !

* Simon McGrath is a councillor in Wimbledon and Whip of the Lib Dem Group on Merton Council.