Ed Davey turns DJ to support Mike Ross in Hull

If you do nothing else in the next couple of days, please try and help Mike Ross become Mayor in Hull and the East Riding of Yorkshire.

Ed Davey has done his bit by visiting the Beats Bus in Hull earlier this week.

Laying down some tracks today at The Beats Bus in Hull, a brilliant project helping young people find new opportunities. 🎧🎶 pic.twitter.com/J56844AJpa — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) April 28, 2025

Mike Ross really does look like he is living his best life. Ed doesn’t maybe look so comfortable, but as always he is willing to give it a go.

Ed told Hull Live:

“This is a serious post with a serious budget and serious objectives, not least to sort out the transport problems of Hull and East Yorkshire and we need someone who’s got that clout and Mike already has it. I think we can win and Mike will be a fantastic first Mayor for this area,” adding that Mike is a “big name” with “huge experience.”

I really want Mike to win on Thursday. Last Summer I spent two weeks in Hull. It was a really tough and challenging time but every single person I met in Hull was so friendly and so kind and willing to help. The city itself is absolutely gorgeous and you can see the benefit of having a Liberal Democrat Council committed to serving the city and getting stuff done.

I was pretty heartbroken to see rioters in the same spots where I had been just days before. Reform is really stoking up divisions and making people angry while Lib Dems actually do things to improve their lives. I suspect that many people who are disappointed with the Conservatives and Labour will be lending their vote to Mike, who is best placed to stop Reform.

This is what Mike wants to achieve if he becomes Mayor:

Hundreds of millions of pounds worth of investment to bring good, secure jobs to our region

Making sure there is support for those affected by the cost of living crisis

More support for our farmers and rural communities

Investment to tackle flooding and support our coastal communities

A named police officer for every community in our region

A reopening of the Beverley to York railway line

A return of over £300m earmarked for transport which has been axed by the Labour Government

Railway electrification from Hull to Selby

A plan to save Bridlington Hospital from any further closures

A Government plan to tackle GP and A&E wait times across the region

He said:

The momentum is with the Liberal Democrats in Hull and East Yorkshire, we’re the bookies favourites to win. Voting for the Conservatives and Reform will just let Keir Starmer’s Labour win. We have to send Labour a clear message – that they can’t let us down any longer. From scrapping Winter Fuel Payments to introducing a new tax on family farmers, many people are feeling betrayed by Keir Starmer. Our area has been ignored by people in Westminster for too long. The choice is clear – only the Liberal Democrats can beat Labour. A vote for anyone else means Keir Starmer will keep taking Hull and East Yorkshire for granted.

But it isn’t going to happen by accident and we have to work hard to get the vote out over the next two days. If you have any time to hit the streets or the phones, you can find out how you can help here.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings