ALDC by-election report, 3rd March 2022

The Lib Dems continued their strong start to 2022 with 3 great by-election wins on Thursday night – and some excellent second place performances too.

We start off on South Somerset DC where newly elected Lib Dem councillor Ray Buckler gained the seat of Neroche from the Conservative with over half the vote – increasing the Lib Dem vote share by over 26%. Congratulations to Ray and the Lib Dem team

South Somerset DC, Neroche ward

Liberal Democrat (Ray Buckler): 390 [52.8%, +26.8]

Conservative: 315 [42.6%, -18.8]

Green: 19 [2.6%, from nowhere]

Labour: 15 [2.0%, from nowhere]

Next to Rochford DC where the Lib Dems recorded their most resounding win of the evening in Downhall and Rawreth ward – achieving 71.5% of the vote. Congratulations to Cllr Jim Cripps and the team for such a solid Lib Dem hold.

Rochford DC, Downhall and Rawreth ward

Liberal Democrat (Jim Cripps) – 791 [71.5%, +9.5%]

Conservative – 265 [23.9%, -5.4]

Labour – 51 [4.6%, -5.1

The next Lib Dem win of the evening came on Essex County Council where Cllr James Newport and the local team held the seat of Rayleigh North with a majority of over 700 votes. Congratulations to Cllr Newport and the team in Essex!

Essex CC, Rayleigh North ward

Liberal Democrat (James Newport): 1658 [57.4%, +12.3]

Conservative: 929 [32.2%, -11.8]

Independent: 164 [5.7%, from nowhere]

Labour: 137 [4.7%, -6.1]

There were some other great performances on Thursday night too. On Sunderland MBC Steven Donkin and the local Lib Dem team achieved a fantastic second place in Redhill ward – a ward in which we did not stand a candidate in the last election. Despite this Steven still came a great second with 27.4% of the vote. Well done to the team in Sunderland on such a great result.

Sunderland MBC, Redhill ward

Labour: 709 [50.2%, +12.6]

Liberal Democrat (Steven Donkin): 386 [27.4%, from nowhere]

Conservative: 196 [13.9%, -0.3]

UKIP: 85 [6.0%, -34.9]

Green: 35 [2.5%, -4.8]

On Sevenoaks DC the local Lib Dems came an excellent second in Brasted, Chevening and Sundridge ward – increasing our vote share as the Conservatives just held the seat. Well done to Claire Coombe and the local team for fighting such a great campaign and getting a great result

Sevenoaks DC, Brasted, Chevening and Sundridge ward

Conservative: 820 [58.7%, +4.5]

Liberal Democrat (Clare Coombe): 524 [37.5%, +1.2]

Labour: 52 [3.7%, -5.7

The final result to report with a Lib Dem candidate was in Southend-on-Sea in which the Conservatives held the ward of Southchurch. Thank you to Tristan Bembridge for standing and giving voters a Lib Dem choice on the ballot paper.

Southend-on-Sea DC, Southchurch ward

Conservative: 1025 [64.3%, +1.1]

Independent: 294 [18.4%, from nowhere

Labour: 144 [9.0%, -7.3]

Green: 87 [5.5%, -2.2]

Liberal Democrat (Tristan Bembridge): 45 [2.8%, +0.1]

A full breakdown of these results can be found on ALDCs website here.

* Charles Quinn is Campaigns Organiser for ALDC and a local councillor in Hull.