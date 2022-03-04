The West must stop Putin in Ukraine for good

Many say Putin’s vision is to rebuild an empire for Russia, a policy he has been pursuing incrementally since his invasion of Georgia in 2008.

After all the suffering unleashed in Ukraine, it is imperative that Putin must be stopped in his tracks at the juncture, despite the danger this may entail.

If Putin is not dissuaded by the heavy economic cost he is suffering now, we must up the game, especially if Kyiv is subjected to a full-scale attack coupled with an attempt to decapitate the Zelensky leadership. What to do?

Firstly, increase substantially the risk for Putin. Biden was very wrong to declare from the start that NATO would not get involved in Ukraine and more recently that there would be no no-fly-zone. Putin feels he has a carte blanche from Biden to do what he wants. The rhetoric from the West must now change to: “all options are on the table” because of the Russian atrocities being committed.

Secondly, intensify cyber warfare covertly to disrupt all command and control as well as logistics to the Russian military forces.

Thirdly, disrupt Russian air superiority. Although a risky move – but entirely in keeping with the murderous gravity of the situation – Ukraine could invite individual countries, without asking NATO as a whole, to patrol Ukrainian skies on “training missions” to disrupt Russia gaining air superiority over the whole country. Also EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell may have made a mistake promising fighter planes for Ukraine but now they must be provided if not too late. And where are the drones? All possibilities need to be considered now, especially to reduce the killing of innocent civilians and the refugee flow.

Fourthly we must completely tighten the noose of economic sanctions by removing any exceptions. Payments for Russian oil and gas should be delayed with immediate effect until Russia withdraws its forces from Ukraine, even if it leads to supplies being cut off and Europe relying on our limited energy reserves. SWIFT sanctions should move from “targeted to “universal” until Russia withdraws.

Remember that Trump may well win the White House in 2024. His admiration for Putin – expressed again only last week – and disdain for Europe and NATO might well see an attempt to dismantle NATO and pull US troops out of Europe in his second term, as he started doing before Biden won the Presidency. Now the US is still with us here in Europe.

Let Putin get away with this, and we’ll pay the price further down the line. Today we have 43 million Ukrainians fully at war, tying down 200,000 Russian troops. If we do not stop this now alongside brave Ukraine, will not the cost to our own people be far greater trying to stop on our own a 200,000 Russian troop invasion of the Baltic States and possibly more European countries?

* George Cunningham is Chair of Lib Dems Abroad Steering Committee and Chair of the FIRC Subcommittee on China. He is former Strategic Adviser at the European External Action Service.