ALDC by-election report: Great Newcastle win

By | Fri 10th September 2021 - 7:06 pm

The undoubted highlight of this week’s by-elections was a magnificent victory for ALDC’s very own Thom Campion (now Cllr Thom Campion!) who held Castle ward on Newcastle Council after a hard fought campaign with an impressive majority of over 500 and 42% of the vote. Congratulations Thom!

Elsewhere Lib Dem candidate Nick Brailsford finished a good second place in a by-election to Wingerworth Parish Council, while Marc Hadley came a very close third in a three-way contest in Penzance Promenade ward on Penzance PC.

Elsewhere there were a number of district and parish by-elections in North East Derbyshire that went to Labour and the Conservatives. Thank you to Mark Firth and John Wilcock for flying the Lib Dem flag in those. And finally thank you to Nathan Shone for representing the Lib Dems in Camperdown ward on North Tyneside MBC (held by Labour).

You can find the full breakdown of all results here

