ALDC’s by-election report 09.10.25

This week, there was seven by-elections, of which one was on Wednesday.
Congratulations to Councillor Alex Drage and the local Liberal Democrat team for holding our seat in Hart, despite a strong showing from Reform UK. We were able to secure a majority of the vote, demonstrating that we are the only party who can compete against Reform UK.
Hart DC, Yateley West
Liberal Democrats (Alex Drage): 1,101 (54.7%, -20.4)
Reform UK: 562 (27.9%, new)
Conservative: 348 (17.3%, -7.5)
Liberal Democrats HOLD
Turnout: 30%
Congratulations are also due to Councillor Kevin Smith and the local Liberal Democrat team, who managed to successfully gain a seat in central Devon. We were able to secure a decisive victory, leaving Reform UK in a distant second place.
Teignbridge DC, Kenn Valley
Liberal Democrats (Kevin Smith): 1,116 (50.4%, +11.0)
Reform UK: 512 (23.1%, new)
Conservative: 212 (9.6%, -19.0)
Independent (Lake): 181 (8.2%, new)
Green Party: 122 (5.5%, -13.9)
Labour: 59 (2.7%, -9.9)
Independent (Swain): 12 (0.5%, new)
Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative
Turnout: 31%
Well done to Councillor Stuart Bridge and the local Liberal Democrat team, as they were able to defend our seat in Bath, leaving the Greens behind in second place.
Bath and North East Somerset UA, Widcombe and Lyncombe
Liberal Democrats (Stuart Bridge): 769 (44.4%, -11.8)
Green Party: 267 (15.4%, +0.6)
Labour: 212 (12.2%, +4.7)
Reform UK: 206 (11.9%, new)
Conservative: 149 (8.6%, -12.8)
Independent (Nolan): 83 (4.7%, new)
Independent (Blackburn): 45 (2.5%, new)
Liberal Democrats HOLD
Turnout: 35%
In Corby, Reform UK were able to secure a close-fought victory against Labour. Thank you to Alex Lock and the local team for flying the Liberal Democrat flag.
North Northamptonshire UA, Lloyds and Corby Village
Reform UK: 754 (38.5%, +1.4)
Labour: 635 (32.4%, -12.7)
Green Party: 371 (18.9%, +9.4)
Liberal Democrats (Alex Lock): 113 (5.8%, +1.5)
Conservative: 86 (4.4%, -1.6)
Reform UK HOLD
Turnout: 22.8%
In Ormskirk, the localists Our West Lancashire (OWL) were able to secure a convincing victory, with Labour, the Conservatives and Reform UK all vying for second place. Thank you to Peter Chandler and the local team for flying the Liberal Democrat flag.
West Lancashire BC, Aughton and Holborn
OWL: 704 (35.5%, +10.4)
Reform UK: 478 (24.1%, +18.6)
Labour: 385 (19.4%, -21.3)
Conservative: 295 (14.9%, -8.7)
Green Party: 78 (3.9%, -1.1)
Liberal Democrats (Peter Chandler): 42 (2.1%, new)
OWL GAIN from Labour
Turnout: 30%
In Worcestershire, Reform UK were able to secure a solid win, with the Greens far behind in second place. Thank you to Matt Jones and the local team for flying the Liberal Democrat flag.
Wychavon DC, Bretforton and Offenham
Reform UK: 357 (43.5%, new)
Green Party: 213 (25.9%, new)
Conservative: 165 (20.1%, -35.4)
Labour: 33 (4.0%, -25.9)
Liberal Democrats (Matt Jones): 31 (3.8%, -10.7)
Independent: 12 (1.5%, new)
Independent: 10 (1.2%, new)
Reform UK GAIN from Conservative
Turnout: 36%
In Teesside, Reform UK achieved their record vote share in any election, leaving everyone else far behind. Thank you to Stuart Saunders and the local team for flying the Liberal Democrat flag.
Redcar and Cleveland UA, Skelton East
Reform UK: 839 (65.3%, new)
Labour: 247 (19.2%, -10.7)
Conservative: 179 (13.9%, -29.4)
Liberal Democrats (Stuart Saunders): 19 (1.5%, -1.5)
Reform UK GAIN from Conservative
Turnout: 38.4%
Thank you to all of our candidates, agents, and campaign teams. A full summary of these results, and all other principal council by-elections, can be found on the ALDC by-elections page here.
* Liam Yip is the Campaigns and Communications Intern at ALDC
There’s research going back to the 1960s which consistently finds that negative feelings towards minorities are highest where the minorities are smallest. This is not surprising, if you never meet any members of minority groups then you rely entirely on The Media, on News which is usually bad News.
Skelton East is about as homogenous as you can get – 98% UK Born/White British and fairly poor, It would be hard to find a better place for Reform.
Quite a stunning result for Reform UK in Redcar and Cleveland. Not only did they win 65% of the vote, but turnout in the by-election was 10% higher than when the ward was contested in 2023.
Standard set of results for us. Where we are known to be in serious contention (Roughly speaking 1st or 2nd place with 30% of the vote last time) we win. Where we are not, we get squeezed – usually down to 5% or less. There is a small inbetween world, but that depends on a phenomenal team effort.
Reform’s vote share is quite stunning when you consider that the things Reform voters are particularly angry about – large scale, non-EU immigration, and small boats crossings by asylum seekers – are in large part due to the Brexit championed by Reform.