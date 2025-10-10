ALDC’s by-election report 09.10.25

This week, there was seven by-elections, of which one was on Wednesday.

Congratulations to Councillor Alex Drage and the local Liberal Democrat team for holding our seat in Hart, despite a strong showing from Reform UK. We were able to secure a majority of the vote, demonstrating that we are the only party who can compete against Reform UK.

Hart DC, Yateley West

Liberal Democrats (Alex Drage): 1,101 (54.7%, -20.4)

Reform UK: 562 (27.9%, new)

Conservative: 348 (17.3%, -7.5)



Liberal Democrats HOLD



Turnout: 30%



Congratulations are also due to Councillor Kevin Smith and the local Liberal Democrat team, who managed to successfully gain a seat in central Devon. We were able to secure a decisive victory, leaving Reform UK in a distant second place.



Teignbridge DC, Kenn Valley

Liberal Democrats (Kevin Smith): 1,116 (50.4%, +11.0)

Reform UK: 512 (23.1%, new)

Conservative: 212 (9.6%, -19.0)

Independent (Lake): 181 (8.2%, new)

Green Party: 122 (5.5%, -13.9)

Labour: 59 (2.7%, -9.9)

Independent (Swain): 12 (0.5%, new)



Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative



Turnout: 31%



Well done to Councillor Stuart Bridge and the local Liberal Democrat team, as they were able to defend our seat in Bath, leaving the Greens behind in second place.



Bath and North East Somerset UA, Widcombe and Lyncombe

Liberal Democrats (Stuart Bridge): 769 (44.4%, -11.8)

Green Party: 267 (15.4%, +0.6)

Labour: 212 (12.2%, +4.7)

Reform UK: 206 (11.9%, new)

Conservative: 149 (8.6%, -12.8)

Independent (Nolan): 83 (4.7%, new)

Independent (Blackburn): 45 (2.5%, new)



Liberal Democrats HOLD



Turnout: 35%



In Corby, Reform UK were able to secure a close-fought victory against Labour. Thank you to Alex Lock and the local team for flying the Liberal Democrat flag.



North Northamptonshire UA, Lloyds and Corby Village

Reform UK: 754 (38.5%, +1.4)

Labour: 635 (32.4%, -12.7)

Green Party: 371 (18.9%, +9.4)

Liberal Democrats (Alex Lock): 113 (5.8%, +1.5)

Conservative: 86 (4.4%, -1.6)



Reform UK HOLD



Turnout: 22.8%





In Ormskirk, the localists Our West Lancashire (OWL) were able to secure a convincing victory, with Labour, the Conservatives and Reform UK all vying for second place. Thank you to Peter Chandler and the local team for flying the Liberal Democrat flag.



West Lancashire BC, Aughton and Holborn

OWL: 704 (35.5%, +10.4)

Reform UK: 478 (24.1%, +18.6)

Labour: 385 (19.4%, -21.3)

Conservative: 295 (14.9%, -8.7)

Green Party: 78 (3.9%, -1.1)

Liberal Democrats (Peter Chandler): 42 (2.1%, new)



OWL GAIN from Labour



Turnout: 30%





In Worcestershire, Reform UK were able to secure a solid win, with the Greens far behind in second place. Thank you to Matt Jones and the local team for flying the Liberal Democrat flag.



Wychavon DC, Bretforton and Offenham

Reform UK: 357 (43.5%, new)

Green Party: 213 (25.9%, new)

Conservative: 165 (20.1%, -35.4)

Labour: 33 (4.0%, -25.9)

Liberal Democrats (Matt Jones): 31 (3.8%, -10.7)

Independent: 12 (1.5%, new)

Independent: 10 (1.2%, new)



Reform UK GAIN from Conservative



Turnout: 36%





In Teesside, Reform UK achieved their record vote share in any election, leaving everyone else far behind. Thank you to Stuart Saunders and the local team for flying the Liberal Democrat flag.

Redcar and Cleveland UA, Skelton East

Reform UK: 839 (65.3%, new)

Labour: 247 (19.2%, -10.7)

Conservative: 179 (13.9%, -29.4)

Liberal Democrats (Stuart Saunders): 19 (1.5%, -1.5)



Reform UK GAIN from Conservative



Turnout: 38.4%





Thank you to all of our candidates, agents, and campaign teams. A full summary of these results, and all other principal council by-elections, can be found on the ALDC by-elections page here.

* Liam Yip is the Campaigns and Communications Intern at ALDC