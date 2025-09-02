ALDE delegation – it’s international work

In my article on the ALDE delegation elections I explained about the delegates to ALDE Council up for election this autumn. The post covers the work of the ALDE delegations.

Internationalism is one of the absolute core values of our party and since leaving the EU we have waged a battle to ensure that the LibDems, retain our voice and influence in European politics. I am proud that wehave been successful in maintaining ALDE as a European party – not one just focused on the EU. However there have been many voices in the EU that want to see non EU-parties in ALDE reduced to observers. The Lib Dems have lead the fight to ensure that ALDE remains a true European party, including parties from outside the EU alongside parties from the 27 EU member states. It brings a unique quality to our debates – especially in recent times on matter of defence and security – where parties join in debate from NATO countries, representatives from Ukrainian President Zelensky’s Party Servant of the People and the governing parties of countries on the front line with Russia like Estonia.

The European Authority ( responsible for rule keeping inside the EU) insisted on changes that the total number of delegates from non-EU parties should not exceed a third of the total of delegate votes in the ALDE Council and ALDE Congress and on the ALDE Bureau. In addition to the restrictions on the delegate numbers from non-EU parties, the number of ALDE Vice Presidents from non- EU parties are limited to 3 in total and the President and Treasurer of ALDE has to come from a party in the EU. Despite the restrictions on our votes, we have fought to maintain our voice at the core of ALDE. I was so concerned that I set up a group of non-EU parties, which I chair alongside a colleague from our Norwegian sister party, which meets regularly on the day before ALDE Council or ALDE Congress and helps us to strengthen our collective voice within the ALDE Party. Baroness Sal Brinton, who was successfully re- elected at ALDE Congress last year as ALDE Vice President for a third term, represents the non-EU parties on the ALDE Bureau. The Lib Dem’s motions on Israel/ Gaza, Sudan and European Defence were also passed unanimously at the Congress. The delegation works hard in the run up to meetings of ALDE, throughout the year and especially at the meetings of ALDE Council and ALDE Congress themselves. Our delegations are critical to our international work.