Alex Cole-Hamilton announces new, young spokespeople team

Alex Cole-Hamilton has announced the spokespeople team he thinks will bring “new hope” to the party and to Scotland.

One of the most striking things about Alex’s team is that it is very young. I am positively ancient in comparison to all but about four others. It is fantastic that of the 18 spokespeople, 4 are in their 20s, and are members of the Young Liberals. They are Molly Nolan, who really closed the gap in Caithness, Sutherland and Ross in May. She is such a powerful advocate for our rural communities. Ben Lawrie, one of the youngest councillors in Scotland will be holding the Government to account on its handling of the drug deaths crisis. Joe McCauley, who stood in Glasgow in May takes on culture and Jack Norquoy, the youngest spokesperson at 22, speaks for young people. An Orcadian, now living in Edinburgh, he understands the issues they are facing in rural areas as well as in our cities.

Alex said:

Scotland needs new hope and this team can offer it. They are crackling with talent and ideas, ready to inspire people. We will focus on the issues that matter to people across the country every day, from the NHS to the climate emergency. We will oppose the centralising SNP and stand up for human rights at home and abroad. “Over the coming weeks I will be setting out a series of proposals to give people new hope, from the environment to the future of our communities and the prospects for young people. Scottish Liberal Democrats have so much to offer the people of Scotland.

I was surprised and delighted to be asked to return to the role of Social Security spokesperson which I had until 2019, before moving to Housing and then Equalities.

Alex phoned me when I’d nipped into Morrisons last Saturday afternoon and I took his call standing next to a stack of lager. Fighting poverty and inequality is so important to me and we need to use every single power we have in Scotland to make life better for people who are really struggling to put food on the table and heat their houses. I’m thrilled to be working with Wendy Chamberlain, who has the DWP Westminster portfolio.

The team in full is as follows:

Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP – Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, Health and Social Care, Constitution and External Affairs

John Ferry – Finance

Jane Alliston – Mental Health

Cllr Ben Lawrie – Drugs Emergency

Aisha Mir – Human Rights & Older People

Willie Rennie MSP – Education, Economy & Communities, Member of the Education, Children and Young People Committee

Carole Ford – Schools & Skills

Jack Norquoy – Young People

Cllr Peter Barrett – Local Government

Paul McGarry – Housing & Homelessness

Caron Lindsay – Social Security, Member of the Social Justice Secretary’s Steering Group on a Minimum Income Guarantee

Joe McCauley – Culture

Beatrice Wishart MSP – Rural Affairs & Connectivity, Deputy Convener of the Rural Affairs, Islands and Natural Environment Committee, Member of the Deputy First Minister’s Cross Party Covid Recovery Steering Group

Molly Nolan – Remote & Rural Communities

Jill Reilly – Transport

Liam McArthur MSP – Justice and the Climate Emergency

Sanne Dijkstra-Downie – Net Zero

Bruce Wilson – Veterans and Social Justice

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings