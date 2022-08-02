Alex Cole-Hamilton banned from Russia

The Liberal Democrats have long been vocal in their support for Ukraine against Russian aggression. However no Liberal Democrat MPs were included in the 287 MPs banned from entering the Russian Federation in April.

However, Scottish Lib Dem Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton found himself at number 14 on a list of UK politicians and journalists, including Keir Starmer and David Cameron,who were banned yesterday. According to the Russian Foreign Minisry they “contribute to London’s hostile course aimed at the demonization of our country and its international isolation.”

Alex was pretty chuffed by the news that he is no longer allowed to enter the Russian Federation:

Officially sanctioned by the Kremlin today and banned from entering Russian territory along with 38 other U.K. politicians. For as long as Putin and his gangsters rule Russia and wage war in Ukraine, I’ll treat that sanction as a badge of honour. Slava Ukraini.🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/UB8rnH7huU — Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP🔶🇺🇦 (@agcolehamilton) August 1, 2022

He added:

One day, after Putin’s army has been defeated and his government swept away by the tides of history, I hope that I will have the chance to visit and meet with those who have bravely stood up against the Russian regime. Until that happens, I will wear this ban as a badge of honour. The UK must redouble its efforts to help Ukraine achieve victory on the battlefield, while here in Scotland, our government must get serious about patching the holes in the refugee scheme and helping those who have fled to our shores.

We are surprised that he is so far the only Lib Dem to be banned, particularly after Alistair Carmichael pushed the UK Government to ban Russian vessels from UK ports when a Russian tanker looked like it was going to visit the Flotta oil terminal in Orkney.