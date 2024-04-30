Alex Cole-Hamilton calls for Scottish election

(Yesterday was) a difficult day for Humza Yousaf. I thank him for his service and I wish him and his family well for the future.

Humza Yousaf’s resignation hurls the SNP another step closer towards the end. This is a stale government that has been in power too long.

Scotland needs a new government- one that won’t make empty promises but will get the basics right.

For 17 years, the SNP have been ignoring the people who do most of the heavy lifting. People are working harder but feel like they are falling further behind and are being taken for granted.

By focusing on what really matters, Scottish Liberal Democrats can bring new hope to everyone who can’t get a GP appointment or see an NHS dentist, new hope to our schools slipping down the international rankings, businesses struggling to make ends meet and islanders left without lifeline ferries.

We can’t go on like this. This country can’t have yet another First Minister without an election.