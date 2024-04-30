Doesn’t Rishi Sunak pay people to stop him doing stunts like this?

With Boris, I often thought that all you needed to know about him is the state of his hair. Having been brought up in a household of seven males, we had the morning hair procedure drummed into us. A bit of water, a comb, and do it nicely. All seven of us did it everyday and that was that. We carried a comb in our back pocket to neaten the old barnet during the day. So if someone in public life can’t master the hair neatening procedure then one begins to wonder if they are fit for office.

Boris virtually never had neat hair in public. Plus his general dress and deportment gave one the air of someone who had just been dragged through a hedge backwards. No wonder he left Number 10 in high dudgeon.

Similarly, with Rishi Sunak, all you need to do is look at his trousers. Men’s trousers should be long enough to form a “kink” as they hit the shoes at the bottom. Fifth formers (Year eleveners) who haven’t yet upgraded to longer trousers, following a growth spurt, wear trousers with gaps between the bottom of the leg and the shoe. So Rishi Sunak goes round a bit like a badly dressed 16 year old. Except he is deluded enough to pay £3,500 for the privilege.

So it is no surprise that as well as being sartorially challenged, our Prime Minister doesn’t really know what he is doing with publicity stunts. At least Boris could do a bulldozer stunt. You might not have agreed with him but you knew what he was saying.

But Rishi Sunak’s “coffee and milk” Tik Tok/Insta video was something else. Doesn’t he pay people to stop him doing daft things like that? Just look at it:

First of all, what a really weird mug. And what is he doing with a bottle of milk on his desk. Don’t they use jugs or sachets? And why has his cup of coffee got a price of £900 on it? Is this his way of telling us that inflation will soon hit Weimar Republic levels?

The text tells us that this is to do with national insurance change. But, as X pointed out in a “community note”, such a decrease is more or less wiped out by a “fiscal drag” so large that one wit called Jeremy Hunt the “fiscal drag queen”. If your X posts are so bad that you are getting “community notes” from Elon Musk’s organisation, you really are in desperate straits.

