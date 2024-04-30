The Voice

Tributes paid to Andrew Stunell

By | Tue 30th April 2024 - 4:02 pm

Tributes have been paid to Andrew Stunell, whose death was announced today.

Ed Davey has put up this statement:

Here are other tributes:

Party President Mark Pack wrote: “A lovely and kind man, Andrew’s dedication to his constituency and to the party more widely helped so many, and always made working with him on something a pleasure.”

  • Paul Burstow 30th Apr '24 - 6:35pm

    That is such sad news. I worked with and for Andrew at ALDC for a decade and then when we were both elected in 1997. He was understated, thoughtful and kind.

  • Caron Lindsay Caron Lindsay 1st May '24 - 9:29am

    I am so sorry to learn of Andrew’s death. He was a lovely man, and so wise. What he didn’t know about campaigning wasn’t worth knowing.

    I heard that he was out stakeboarding his old ward over the weekend.

    He and I had one particular thing in common – people mis-spell our names all the time. I was totally mortified to have done that to him. The first time I met him, in the Dunfermline HQ, he told me off, nicely, with a twinkle in his eye. One n, two ls. I never forgot that.

    We are really going to miss him.

  • David Rogers 1st May '24 - 10:37am

    Andrew will be greatly missed by all who knew him. His manner – of patience and kindness towards anyone he encountered – and willingness to engage in conversation whatever the issue at hand, will be a lasting memory for me. My first experience of his vast knowledge of campaigning at all levels came with his work for ALC/ALDC, and, as a county councillor when he and others were holding the balance of power at Cheshire CC. As Paul Burstow mentions above, his time with our councillors’ and campaigners’ organisation was enormously supportive to all of us around the country who were encountering challenges as parish, town, district, or county level. Now we will remember him, as we do others such as Maggie Clay and Tony Greaves. Later his achievements in the House of Commons and more recently the House of Lords will be better described by others, but in conclusion, as the town where I now live is part-way through the local plan process, I acknowledge his efforts to bring about that legislation during our time in the 2010-5 government.

