Tributes paid to Andrew Stunell

Tributes have been paid to Andrew Stunell, whose death was announced today.
Ed Davey has put up this statement:
Here are other tributes:
Party President Mark Pack wrote: “A lovely and kind man, Andrew’s dedication to his constituency and to the party more widely helped so many, and always made working with him on something a pleasure.”
We are devastated to learn of the death of our friend and colleague Andrew Stunell.
Andrew was a superb politician and a dedicated local champion who spent a lifetime working to improve the lives of others as a councillor, MP and peer. pic.twitter.com/Cu5c093OKB
— Lib Dem Lords (@LibDemLords) April 30, 2024
Andrew Stunell was a great person to be around. He was witty, charming and was so supportive to me and my colleagues in Cheadle. He’ll be missed so much but his legacy will live on for a long time.
— Tom Morrison (@ThomasMorrison) April 30, 2024
I’m so sad to hear of Andrew Stunell’s death: MP, peer, councillor, minister… he was the activists’ activist. I owe so much to his mentoring up to and after we won Westmorland. A funny, wise, humble, gentle, selfless man with crazy hair. Sending love to Gillian and their family.
— Tim Farron (@timfarron) April 30, 2024
Devastated to hear this news regarding Andrew Stunell. As a former Chief Whip of the @LibDems in the Commons, he was a kind, thoughtful and pragmatic giver of advice. Thoughts with his family and his @LibDemLords colleagues. https://t.co/ug9HB4Odbc
— Wendy Chamberlain MP (@wendychambLD) April 30, 2024
That is such sad news. I worked with and for Andrew at ALDC for a decade and then when we were both elected in 1997. He was understated, thoughtful and kind.
I am so sorry to learn of Andrew’s death. He was a lovely man, and so wise. What he didn’t know about campaigning wasn’t worth knowing.
I heard that he was out stakeboarding his old ward over the weekend.
He and I had one particular thing in common – people mis-spell our names all the time. I was totally mortified to have done that to him. The first time I met him, in the Dunfermline HQ, he told me off, nicely, with a twinkle in his eye. One n, two ls. I never forgot that.
We are really going to miss him.
Andrew will be greatly missed by all who knew him. His manner – of patience and kindness towards anyone he encountered – and willingness to engage in conversation whatever the issue at hand, will be a lasting memory for me. My first experience of his vast knowledge of campaigning at all levels came with his work for ALC/ALDC, and, as a county councillor when he and others were holding the balance of power at Cheshire CC. As Paul Burstow mentions above, his time with our councillors’ and campaigners’ organisation was enormously supportive to all of us around the country who were encountering challenges as parish, town, district, or county level. Now we will remember him, as we do others such as Maggie Clay and Tony Greaves. Later his achievements in the House of Commons and more recently the House of Lords will be better described by others, but in conclusion, as the town where I now live is part-way through the local plan process, I acknowledge his efforts to bring about that legislation during our time in the 2010-5 government.