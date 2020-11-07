Alex Cole-Hamilton hails law giving children equal protection from assault

Today is an important day in Scotland.

The law giving children equal protection from assault becomes law.

It’s always seemed very strange to me that if I were to slap a 6 foot 4 adult, I’d find myself on an assault charge, but it would be fine for me to slap a 3 foot 2 child. It’s a pretty gross abuse of power and people can retain the memories of these incidents for years after. They cast a very long shadow.

It’s an important step because it sets out very clearly that hitting anyone to make them submit to your will is an abuse of power that we will not tolerate.

And one of the strongest advocates of this measure is our own Alex Cole-Hamilton. I spent ten years trying to get that man into Holyrood for one major reason – because he would be a brilliant advocate for young people. And he has been. On the smacking issue, on campaigning for a much greater rise in the age of criminal responsibility than the SNP Government was prepared to implement, on calling for care leavers to be properly looked after and many other issues, he has been the young person’s best friend in the Scottish Parliament.

On today’s milestone, he said:

Scottish Liberal Democrats have consistently demanded the so-called “justifiable assault” of children be brought to an end and we are delighted to see this change finally made today. The abolition of this Victorian-sounding legal defence is long overdue. It is backed by countless studies and experts from the Children’s Commissioner to police officers, social workers, nurses, and children’s and parenting charities. It sends a clear message about what kind of country we aspire to be. After defying the UN for years on this, the Scottish Government now need to stop ignoring other international human rights minimums such as setting the age of criminal responsibility at 14.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings