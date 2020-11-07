Thank heavens for that! Tears all round as Harris and Biden finally win

It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster.

When I went to bed at 4:30 am on Wednesday I was so utterly miserable and depressed. It was looking like Trump might actually have won a second term with all the suffering and irreversible damage to the planet and division that would entail.

But, since then, it’s been looking like it was increasingly a matter of time until Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were declared the victors. That moment happened just before 4:30 pm this afternoon. I turned on the telly after an afternoon of delivering leaflets and dog walking just as the declaration was made. I would like to thank all my friends in various WhatsApp groups for helping me to say sane. The Scottish Lib Dem Women chat and the chat which Steve Jolly set up must have had 3 million messages by now at least, and all of them have been useful.

I’m not going to lie, the tears have not stopped much since then. And every time they seem to be about to stop, something like this happens:

So proud of you. ❤️❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Orb1ISe0dU — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) November 7, 2020

Like many others, I’ve been addicted to CNN for the past 4 days. What a brilliant team they are. They are not afraid to call out the bullshit when they see it. John King, Anderson Cooper, Jake Tapper, Abby Phillip, Alisyn Camerota and many others have all managed to make sense of what is going on. We are all more familiar with places we had never heard of. I feel like I need to visit Maricopa County, Eyrie County, Fulton County and the like, as the places where history was made.

One of the most powerful moments came from Van Jones this afternoon. Someone who has been on the sharp end of Trump’s divisive, racist actions over the past four years. It makes you realise the damage Trump has done. President and Trump are two words which should never have gone together.

Ed Davey has sent his congratulations to the winners

People around the world will now be breathing a huge sigh of relief. Over the past four years Donald Trump has fed a new divisive form of politics, testing American democracy to its very limits. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s victory isn’t just democratic, it may have saved US democracy. “I’d like to congratulate Joe Biden and urge him not only to deliver on his promise to restore liberal values in the United States, but also to ensure the US will play a constructive role in the international battle to beat Coronavirus. The virus, like all of the world’s biggest problems, can only be solved if we work together as an international community. “I hope Joe Biden will be a president who fights alongside progressives for social justice and climate action at home and abroad.”

Other Lib Dems also welcomed the news:

It's important we remember just how much of a big deal the election of @KamalaHarris as Vice President is. She has not only broken through the glass ceiling, she's shattered it into a million pieces and shown women everywhere what is possible.https://t.co/hkEQvRKr7o — Jane Dodds 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🔶 (@DoddsJane) November 7, 2020

Excellent news. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris Now it’s time to bring the country back together again. pic.twitter.com/WUxyHKGitB — Willie Rennie (@willie_rennie) November 7, 2020

Typical Jamie

Bi den 👋 https://t.co/VMyEw43roy — Jamie Stone MP (@Jamie4North) November 7, 2020

This day belongs not just to Kamala and Joe but to people like Stacey Abrams. Narrowly beaten in the Georgia governor’s race two years ago because of voter suppression, she served her revenge cold by trying to bust down the barriers Republicans put up. And she’s helped secure not one but two Georgia Senate run-offs on 5th January. One of the Democrats, Jon Ossoff, is a mate of Alistair Carmichael’s from his days trying to save Troy Davis from execution. And there’s also the Crooked Media team, former Obama staffers whose media and activist network has given us hours of pleasure over the past four years since they formed in the wake of Hillary’s defeat.

And let’s not forget Jen O’Malley Dillon, Biden’s campaign manager who had to deliver a campaign against an incumbent in the middle of a pandemic.

I was surprised that Mike Dixon’s email the other day didn’t include an exhortation to all of us to get as many postal voters recruited as possible. We have seen that that has been key to Biden’s success.

And as for Trump, there are toys circling at velocity near a pram in the grounds of the White House. His comments over the past few days have been disgraceful, but he doesn’t have anyone of the credibility of James Baker, who helped George W Bush’s legal challenges back in 2000. Rudy Giuliani and Eric Trump don’t quite have the same reputation.

Who knows whether Biden will be the 46th President or the 47th if Trump stomps out in disgust or is 25th amendmented. There is no doubt going to be some drama between now and the inauguration on 20th January, but we can mainly just ignore it and look forward to the grown-ups being back in charge.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings