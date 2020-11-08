Does unity require amnesty?

What will America do with Mr Trump when he ceases to be President? There will be those who believe that the relatively narrow margin of Biden’s victory means that America is still a bitterly divided country and that the healing process means that any question of prosecution would be a non-starter because it would ‘re-open the wounds”. Trumpism will not go away even in the unlikely event of the man himself disappearing into the sunset sometime in January. But national divisions are nothing like as simple as the binary choices of a two-horse race or a yes/no referendum.

Going against a majority view can be difficult for politicians but if it matters so much the voters have the option of sending them packing in due course. MPs who voted for the abolition of the death penalty were not, for the most part, punished by their constituents. We didn’t have council elections in the Mets in the May following the UK referendum but in 2018 many of us in the North were happy to be elected or re-elected in wards which voted heavily Leave, myself included. Because voters are human beings their political views can be more complex (sometimes contradictory) than we might like them to be.

Part of Joe Biden’s offer was a re-assertion of the rule of law and respect for the constitution. We are all innocent until proved guilty. Nevertheless many may suspect that Mr Trump may be indictable for a a whole variety of crimes ranging from misuse of government property for party political purposes through undermining the security services to recklessly contributing to the deaths of huge numbers of American citizens.

Mr Trump could be given a free pass to maintain national unity and avoid the possibility of violence on the streets – or simply to avoid the national embarrassment that would go with prosecuting an ex-President. Or he could be prosecuted in order to make it clear that there are activities that are off-limits for Presidents or anyone else seeking public office.

Over the last few days I’ve though a lot about Al Capone. He could have been prosecuted for all sorts of crimes in the Prohibition era. But in the end it turned out that the smart thing to do was get him for not paying his taxes and then turn to the other offences. Is that a clue as to how America might deal with Mr Trump?

* Geoff Reid is a Bradford City Councillor and a retired Methodist Minister.